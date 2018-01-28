Japanese Sgt. Maj. Gives Life Protecting Soldiers From Sudden Volcanic Eruption

A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) unit was carrying out ski training on the snowy slopes of Mt. Kusatsu-Shirane in Gunma Prefecture when it erupted, spitting out projectile rocks at tremendous speeds.
The group of soldiers together with Sergeant Major Takayuki Izawa ran for cover in a small grove of trees while rocks continued to rain down from the sky.
He was critically injured saying that his lungs hurt. Help soon arrived, but Izawa suffered a cardiac arrest and died on the way to the hospital.
His soldiers and friends were heartbroken by the tragedy, as he was said to have been a kind and cheerful person who always put everyone around him at ease.
