17:01 GMT +328 January 2018
    An Indian woman carries drinking water containers

    Torture, Two-Wheeler and Three Words: Indian Woman Goes to Court Amid Divorce

    © AFP 2018/ Prakash SINGH
    Asia & Pacific
    0 0 0

    The 20-year-old said that she was badly treated by her spouse and constantly insulted by his relatives, which is why she decided to fight for justice in court.

    An Indian woman has filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband for divorcing her via triple talaq, an old Islamic instant divorce practice that has recently been banned in the country, the Hindustan Times wrote on Sunday.

    The couple got married in 2016, but six months later the woman, a resident of the Indian city of Bhiwandi, received a letter from her husband, with the word "talaq" (in Arabic —"divorce") written on it three times.

    Being deeply insulted by the fact that her husband had dissolved their marriage without any formal procedures, the woman filed a case against him and his parents, arguing that they treated her badly and even tortured her, demanding that she should bring 50,000 rupees (about 780 dollars) or a two-wheeler from her parents as a dowry.

    READ MORE: India to Begin Trial of 'Panic Button' Security App for Women

    According to the newspaper, the man and his relatives will be soon summoned to the police.

    The practice of triple talaq was found illegal by the Supreme Court of India in August last year. The court ruled that "instant divorce" is contrary to the main principles of Islam and article 14 of the country's constitution which guarantees equal rights for all citizens.

    The triple talaq is also prohibited in many other Islamic countries, but, until recently, Muslims in India actively used this practice. In some cases, husbands notified their spouses about divorce via SMS or other mobile services

    Tags:
    harassment, torture, police, court, divorce, Islam, woman, India
    • Сomment

