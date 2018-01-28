Register
05:01 GMT +328 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    North Korean Hyon Song Wol, head of North Korea's art troupe, arrives at the Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018.

    DPRK-Pop: Stealing Seoul’s Olympic Thunder, Pyongyang Exports Hot Talent

    © AP Photo/ Korea Pool Photo
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    250

    Hyon Song-wol, North Korea’s popular singer, was greeted with flashing cameras last weekend arriving in Seoul to check on preparations for an art troupe she will lead during next month’s 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

    One of the most influential women in the People's Democratic Republic of Korea (DPRK), Song-wol is the leader of an all-female pop group called Moranbong Band as well as moonlighting as an alternate member of the nation's Workers' Party central committee. Last week, she captivated South Koreans by leading a seven-member delegation to examine facilities in the South, where the North's Samjiyon orchestra will play next month and 22 North Koreans will compete. 

    Bitcoin
    CC0
    South Korea Considers Taxing Cryptocurrency Transactions – Finance Minister

    Throngs of people tried to take photos of Song-wol while newspapers analyzed her dark coat with a "fur muffler" and TV stations live-streamed her for hours on end.

    International media released photos of Song-wol describing her as a "beloved North Korean pop star" exuding "an air of confident calm." Some sources even said that her style emulated that of Melania Trump. The Korea Times broadcasted the headline "N. Korean band leader steals limelight," while the Washington Post described her visit as "a propaganda coup for North Korea."

    South Korea's Unification Ministry scolded local reporters for making Song-wol feel uncomfortable by asking too many questions, after receiving complaints from DPRK authorities. 

    Cyber space
    CC0
    Canada's Transport Agency Says Reportedly Hit by Cyberattack From North Korea

    Song-wol is not only a megastar, she is a Pyongyang anomaly, portraying a lifestyle that appears to be devoid of starvation and human rights abuse. She is reportedly a former lover of Kim Jong-un in an affair that took place 10 years ago. Song-wol was also rumored to have been executed by a machine gun for producing porn at one point, but that rumor appears to be unlikely as she looks to be, well, very much alive.

    "The two have known each other since they were in their teens and rumors about the two having an affair have been circulating among Pyongyang's top elite," a South Korean intelligence official told the JoongAng Daily.

    "North Koreans are very proud," Tatiana Gabroussenko, an expert on DPRK culture, declared to the Washington Post.

    "They are saying, ‘We may be a communist state, but our girls are the most beautiful, they're not like those plastic girls in the South,' " she added, referring to the prevalent use of cosmetic surgery in South Korea.

    It is possible that Pyongyang is sending its most revered public figures and orchestra troupes to the South Korea 2018 Winter Olympics in hopes that media coverage will portray to a skeptical world the DPRK in a kinder light.

    Related:

    North Korea Calls for ‘Breakthrough’ for Unity in Unusual Message to All Koreans
    Ex CIA Korea Chief: Seoul Worried US May Target North Korea in Preventive Strike
    US Imposes Sanctions on North Korea's Oil Ministry – Treasury
    Canada's Transport Agency Says Reportedly Hit by Cyberattack From North Korea
    South and North Korea to Participate in Olympics Under Unified Flag - IOC
    Tags:
    star, Olympics, media, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sex Scandals and Politics
    Sex Scandals and Politics
    Coincidence?
    Coincidence?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok