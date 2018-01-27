Huge Explosion Reported in Kabul (PHOTO, VIDEO)

According to eyewitnesses, smoke has been seen rising over the city center.

A massive explosion occurred in Afghan capital of Kabul on Saturday, local media reported.

A bomb-laden car detonated near the old building of country's Interior Ministry at about 1:45 p.m. local time (09:15 GMT), the TOLO broadcaster reported.

The emergency vehicles reportedly rushed to the scene, as casualties are feared.

At least 50 people were wounded in the blast, media report citing Emergency services' sources.

Video of explosion in Kabul. Near Jamhoriyat hospital pic.twitter.com/27XiBo8xFl — Wais Barakzai (@WaisBarakzai) January 27, 2018

#BREAKING Huge blast reported in #Kabul, TOLO News reports with no immediate word on casualties (Photo via @TOLOnews) pic.twitter.com/B764g14hg7 — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) January 27, 2018

Huge #explosion near former building of Ministery of Interior across Jimhoriat (Republican) Hospital in the heart of #Kabul city, the wave shocked miles, could be deadly. pic.twitter.com/Ynd7at7RMS — M. Shafiq Hamdam (@shafiqhamdam) January 27, 2018

