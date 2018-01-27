Huge Explosion Reported in Kabul (PHOTO, VIDEO)

A massive explosion occurred in Afghan capital of Kabul on Saturday, local media reported.
A bomb-laden car detonated near the old building of country's Interior Ministry at about 1:45 p.m. local time (09:15 GMT), the TOLO broadcaster reported.
The emergency vehicles reportedly rushed to the scene, as casualties are feared.
#Breaking Explosion rocks #Kabul City pic.twitter.com/Gl2UYxe57L— Zalmay.Akbar (@Zalmay_Akbar) January 27, 2018
At least 50 people were wounded in the blast, media report citing Emergency services' sources.
Video of explosion in Kabul. Near Jamhoriyat hospital pic.twitter.com/27XiBo8xFl— Wais Barakzai (@WaisBarakzai) January 27, 2018
#BREAKING Huge blast reported in #Kabul, TOLO News reports with no immediate word on casualties (Photo via @TOLOnews) pic.twitter.com/B764g14hg7— CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) January 27, 2018
Huge #explosion near former building of Ministery of Interior across Jimhoriat (Republican) Hospital in the heart of #Kabul city, the wave shocked miles, could be deadly. pic.twitter.com/Ynd7at7RMS— M. Shafiq Hamdam (@shafiqhamdam) January 27, 2018
Update: the #explosion occurs front of the #Kabul police headquarter. No word on casualties. #Afghanistan #Taliban #Terror #Terrorism pic.twitter.com/qcDUqCVHpF— Real News Line (@RealNewsLine) January 27, 2018
