Japanese Exchange Loses Record $530 Million in Cryptocurrency

Coincheck Inc., the operator of one of Japan’s leading trading platforms for cryptocurrencies has announced its loss of $530 million in customer assets due to hacking.

About $530 million dollars' worth of crypto-currency called NEM disappeared from the virtual exchange at around 3 AM Friday because of unauthorized access by someone outside the system, the operator said, adding that it has notified the Financial Services Agency and the police.

© AFP 2018/ ALEXANDER NEMENOV Bill on "Cryptoruble" Introduced in Russia's Lower House of Parliament

Sales and withdrawals of the currency were halted after the company became aware of the situation, over 8 hours after the incident. Dealings in most other cryptocurrencies were later restricted, too.

The Coincheck exchange says it is assessing the impact on its finances as well as considering compensation because the assets belonged to customers.

At a Friday night news conference, Coincheck President Koichiro Wada bowed and apologized for causing trouble to clients and relevant parties, saying that the company may seek financial assistance.

У японской крипто биржи Coincheck хакеры украли около 500 миллионов токенов NEM приблизительно на сумму 533 миллионов долларов pic.twitter.com/ttn1yYPQIS — Рогозин-на-орбите (@LyapunovS) 26 января 2018 г.

​Officials are looking into what happened and do not yet know when trading will resume.

The reported loss tops the 48 billion yen that Mt. Gox, a Japan-based Bitcoin exchange, lost in 2014.

Using block chain, cryptocurrencies are providing high levels of security and anonymity if used correctly. The latter, however, appeared to be the cause of concern for some governments around the world amid fears that criminals might take advantage of such anonymity.