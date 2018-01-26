South Korea Hospital Fire Kills 33, Injures 50 (PHOTO)

Authorities said most of the casualties were patients, according to the Yonhap news agency. Thirty-eight injured people were being treated at nearby clinics.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in has called an emergency meeting as death toll from the fire continued to rise reaching 33 from earlier reported 31.
A hundred patients were believed to have been trapped inside the burning building, the outlet said, with more than 90 residents of an adjoining nursing home evacuated right away.
- A patient is rescued from a burning hospital in Miryang, South Korea© REUTERS/ Kim Dong-min/Yonhap
- Firefighters put out a fire at a burning hospital in Miryang, South Korea© REUTERS/ Kim Dong-min/Yonhap
- Firefighters put out a fire at a burning hospital in Miryang, South Korea© REUTERS/ Kim Dong-min/Yonhap
Authorities reported that the fire suspected to have started in the emergency room of the main building of Sejong hospital.
