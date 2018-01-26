Register
26 January 2018
    Smoke rise from a burning hospital in Miryang

    South Korea Hospital Fire Kills 33, Injures 50 (PHOTO)

    © REUTERS/ Kim Dong-min/Yonhap
    Asia & Pacific
    0 02

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A blaze at a hospital in the South Korean city of Milyang early on Friday killed 33 people and injured around 50, country's president has called an emergency meeting.

    Authorities said most of the casualties were patients, according to the Yonhap news agency. Thirty-eight injured people were being treated at nearby clinics.

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in has called an emergency meeting as death toll from the fire continued to rise reaching 33 from earlier reported 31.

    Over 50 people killed in bus fire in Kazakhstan
    The Committee for emergency situations of the Ministry of internal Affairs of Kazakhstan
    Over 50 Killed in Passenger Bus Fire in Kazakhstan - Reports (VIDEO, PHOTO)
    Earlier, Yonhap reported 8 people dead and 40 injured in the blaze. Reuters has quoted a fire station official earlier as saying that the situation was developing quickly and the death toll was expected to rise further.

    A hundred patients were believed to have been trapped inside the burning building, the outlet said, with more than 90 residents of an adjoining nursing home evacuated right away.

    • A patient is rescued from a burning hospital in Miryang, South Korea
      A patient is rescued from a burning hospital in Miryang, South Korea
      © REUTERS/ Kim Dong-min/Yonhap
    • Firefighters put out a fire at a burning hospital in Miryang, South Korea
      Firefighters put out a fire at a burning hospital in Miryang, South Korea
      © REUTERS/ Kim Dong-min/Yonhap
    • Firefighters put out a fire at a burning hospital in Miryang, South Korea
      Firefighters put out a fire at a burning hospital in Miryang, South Korea
      © REUTERS/ Kim Dong-min/Yonhap
    1 / 3
    © REUTERS/ Kim Dong-min/Yonhap
    A patient is rescued from a burning hospital in Miryang, South Korea

    Authorities reported that the fire suspected to have started in the emergency room of the main building of Sejong hospital.

