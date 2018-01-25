Register
15:05 GMT +325 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    FILE- In this Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, file photo, people watch a TV screen showing images of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea

    Solution to Korean Crisis Up to Washington, Pyongyang - Beijing

    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    BEIJING (Sputnik) - The solution to the nuclear problem on the Korean Peninsula is in the hands of two directly involved parties - the United States and North Korea - and Beijing hopes that said parties will be able to meet halfway to resolve the protracted crisis, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Thursday.

    Commenting on the new anti-DPRK sanctions imposed by the US on Wednesday, Hua Chunying said that Beijing will scrutinize the China-based firms that found themselves in the new US sanction lists. However, she said that the Chinese authorities will take action only if those entities violate UN Security Council resolutions or Chinese laws.

    She went on to note that the settlement of the problem of the Korean Peninsula is in the hands of the United States and North Korea.

    "The Chinese side hopes that the United States and North Korea will be able to meet each other and will manage to take advantage of the window of opportunity that has now appeared and will take an important step toward resolving the existing problem through negotiations," Hua said.

    The Chinese side notes that the situation on the Korean Peninsula has relaxed more than ever and expects this trend to continue, the diplomat said.

    "We hope that the positive trend of cooperation between Seoul and Pyongyang will continue, and at the proper time it will be able to switch to a political dialogue on a settlement on the Korean Peninsula, which is extremely important. It is also very important that this constructive interaction between North and South Korea is transferred to a dialogue between the United States and North Korea," she stressed.

    China believes that the six-party talks on the Korean nuclear crisis must be renewed, as they played an important and irreplaceable role in the settlement of the issue, Hua added.

    People watch a launching of a Hwasong-12 strategic ballistic rocket aired on a public TV screen at the Pyongyang Train Station in Pyongyang, North Korea, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Jon Chol Jin
    N Korea 'Handful of Months' Away from Capability to Attack US - Pompeo
    The six-party talks were launched in 2003 with the goal of ending North Korea's nuclear program via negotiations involving Russia, the United States, China, Japan, North Korea and South Korea. The negotiations reached a stalemate when Pyongyang withdrew from the talks in 2009 and carried out several nuclear and ballistic missile tests since then.

    The situation on the Korean Peninsula grew particularly tense last year, as Pyongyang continued to pursue its nuclear and missile programs despite warnings of the international community. The UN Security Council imposed several rounds of sanctions on Pyongyang last year, in particular forbidding oil sales to North Korea and buying textiles from the country. Nevertheless, the two countries agreed this month after several rounds of talks to send a joint women ice hockey team to the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in an effort to ease bilateral tensions.

    Related:

    What Message Are South Korea, China Sending US Regarding North Korea?
    Nuclear Leak ‘Inevitable’: Chinese Scientists Tell North Korea to Move Test Site
    India Prods ASEAN to Take Action Against China, Pakistan for Helping North Korea
    Tags:
    crisis, sanctions, Hua Chunying, China, United States, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Кадр из фильма Призрачная нить
    Hollywood Presents: The Nominees of the Academy Awards 2018
    Password Pressure
    Password Pressure
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok