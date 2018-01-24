Magnitude 6.4 Quake Hits Off Japan - USGS

The earthquake has stricken 103 kilometers northeast of the island of Honshu, at a depth of 64 kilometers, the US Geological Survey reported.

No damages or casualties were registered following the earthquake, which lasted about 30 seconds. No tsunami warning has been issued for Japan so far, according to media reports.

The quake occurred a day after massive 8.0 quake hit near Alaska causing tsunami warning for Canada and Alaska as well as tsunami watch for the parts of the US west coast and Hawaii.

An earthquake has occurred M 6.2 — 92km ESE of Mutsu, Japan

2018-01-24 10:51:20 (UTC). C: 41.122°N 142.294°E

Depth: 39.8 km #Japan (Tsunami NOT expected) pic.twitter.com/484KwLwaS8 — HGR Science Explorer (@HGRHscie) 24 января 2018 г.

