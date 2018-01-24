Magnitude 6.4 Quake Hits Off Japan - USGS

No damages or casualties were registered following the earthquake, which lasted about 30 seconds. No tsunami warning has been issued for Japan so far, according to media reports.
The quake occurred a day after massive 8.0 quake hit near Alaska causing tsunami warning for Canada and Alaska as well as tsunami watch for the parts of the US west coast and Hawaii.
An earthquake has occurred M 6.2 — 92km ESE of Mutsu, Japan— HGR Science Explorer (@HGRHscie) 24 января 2018 г.
2018-01-24 10:51:20 (UTC). C: 41.122°N 142.294°E
Depth: 39.8 km #Japan (Tsunami NOT expected) pic.twitter.com/484KwLwaS8
