Internet Fumes Over Indian Youth’s Reckless Train Stunt (VIDEO)

In a quest for viral fame, an Indian boy performed a death-defying stunt on the railway tracks and uploaded the video online. The stunt has earned him immense publicity, but not for the reasons he may have imagined.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The viral video, the origin of which has been traced to the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, starts with visuals of a speeding train and then pans to a man lying on the tracks. Moments later, the speeding train runs over the man as his friends, probably shooting the video, laugh with excitement. As the train passes, the man gets up unhurt to be embraced by his cheering friends.

WARNING: The following footage can offend sensibilities.

The stunt did not cost the daredevil his life, but he almost lost his freedom, with the internet calling for his arrest for the "reckless" behavior.

The negative response was such that the daredevil had to apologize.

​The undated video gained instant popularity after a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah comment on it on Twitter.

