India, ASEAN Explore Ways to Capture Global Textile Market

India and the ASEAN countries share a common thread of traditional designs and exquisite weaving art which they are seeking to convert into a strength.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — India and the countries of the Southeast Asian block ASEAN are exploring a partnership model that would have the potential to lead the global trade in textiles.

Industry leaders from ASEAN are currently in New Delhi to participate in the conclave titled ‘India-ASEAN weaving Textile Relations' organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

India #ASEAN: Weaving Textile Relations kicks off with Mr Anant Kumar Singh, Secretary @TexMinIndia inaugurating the exhibition pic.twitter.com/tNz2KLihJ9 — FICCI (@ficci_india) January 23, 2018

Addressing the conclave, India's minister for textiles Smriti Zubin Irani urged ASEAN industry to set up manufacturing bases in India to cater to the domestic market and exports.

Attended India-ASEAN: Weaving Textile Relations Fabric Show in presence of @Gen_VKSingh ji & representatives of ASEAN. Show put together by designers from ASEAN & NIFT highlighted Textiles commonalities between India & ASEAN nations. pic.twitter.com/ohyUl7MBPB — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 23, 2018

"Civilizational ties and legacy and history of fabric and weaving will strengthen the Indo-ASEAN ties in the future," Minister Irani said.

Anant Kumar Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, called upon ASEAN countries to use India as a gateway to the markets of West Asia, Europe, and the west.

"India can be a reliable partner for ASEAN countries for its textile industry and, in turn, the countries can use India as a gateway to reach out to the west Asian, European and other western markets," Singh said while addressing the conclave.

At 1277 million, Indian Textile and apparel exports to #ASEAN stands at mere 3% of our net textiles & apparel exports to the world: Anant K Singh, Secretary, @TexMinIndia pic.twitter.com/LMssoYmyuC — FICCI (@ficci_india) January 23, 2018

Ace designer veteran Ritu Beri advocated the Japanese model of combining the traditional with the contemporary in order to be able to cater to the global taste.

Also part of, 'Fusion is the New Mantra' discussing fusion in Khadi,Textiles & Design#ASEAN #theluxuryleague #IndiaASEAN #RituBeri #fashionindustry pic.twitter.com/tNedBu8zAv — Ritu Beri (@ritzberi) January 23, 2018

Meanwhile, Sanjaya Baru, Secretary General of the industries body FICCI emphasized that Indo-ASEAN friendship was born in the crucible of a common heritage of fight against colonial forces and that textile and weaving formed an important part of the struggle against imperialism and hence both India and ASEAN must use textiles to forge its friendship ahead.

India is celebrating the silver jubilee of its relationship with the ASEAN that comprises Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, and Brunei. The heads of the states of these ten nations are slated to be the guests of honor at India's Republic Day celebrations on January 26.