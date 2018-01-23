Register
21:13 GMT +323 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Asia & Pacific

    Indian Scientists Identify Gene Cluster that Causes Learning Disability

    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Indian scientists have discovered a cluster of cognition-related genes which, if impaired, may cause dyslexia. The find may result in earlier diagnoses and successful interventions in preventing the learning disability.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): According to a research paper published by EBioMedicine journal, Indian scientists led by Subrata Sinha and Nandini Chatterjee Singh of the National Brain Research Centre (NBRC) have chanced upon a strong correlation between certain variations in the gene cluster called protocadherin gamma and dyslexia after studying three generations of a multi-incident family in the western state of Maharashtra.

    The scientists have identified 17 variations present at or adjacent to the protocadherin gamma (PCDHG) gene cluster that co-segregated with dominantly inherited dyslexia in the family.

    "This is the first time that this cluster of genes is being implicated in dyslexia," Subrata Sinha told Sputnik.

    Worldwide epidemiological data suggest that the prevalence of dyslexia is approximately 5-12%, while in India it is reported to be 9-11%. Earlier studies pointed to the likelihood of dyslexia being a collection of many different endophenotypes resulting in multiple molecular and cellular pathologies. However, the basic molecular underpinnings of this disability remain elusive.

    "For a better understanding of the patho-physiology of reading (dis)ability, an effort to identify novel susceptible genes to the disorder, we have investigated the genetic basis of dyslexia inheritance in a three-generation family from a highly endogamous group from Western India," the research paper reads.

    However, the scientists have clarified that they have yet to verify this discovery by testing a larger population.

    "It is true that these genes that we have identified have been implicated in familial dyslexia. However, these dyslexia associated variations have been found in this particular family but need to be verified in large populations. Family-based inheritance studies help us in better identification of genes that influence disease inheritance in a complex manner," Subrata Sinha added.

    Chasing Clouds on Venus
    © Photo: ESA/MPS/DLR/IDA
    Russian Scientist Unravels Mystery of Dark Clouds on Venus
    The study has confirmed that some of the dyslexia-associated genetic variations are those that were more common in the ancestors of humans. Seven of the 17 dyslexia associated variations of protocadherin G gene were present in most of the primate species, including gorillas, chimpanzees, and bonobos. Furthermore, six of them were found to be present in Neanderthals, as shown by a recently-sequenced Neanderthal genome.

    "With the evolution of modern humans, other variations that were conducive to cognitive skills that facilitate better reading took over and now are present in a much higher percentage of human populations," the research paper says.

    "Also, it does not mean that everyone with these variations will definitely get dyslexia. Dyslexia requires the interaction of multiple genes and also environmental factors to manifest," Subrata Sinha remarked.

    The pool of scientists is now trying to develop dyslexia-screening tools in different Indian languages, as they are currently available only in English.

    Related:

    Hydrogen Best Suited for Alternative Fuel Vehicles, Says Top Indian Scientist
    Out of This World: NASA to Award Indian Scientist for Innovative Concept
    Indian scientist says Phobos will turn into a ring around Mars
    Tags:
    human behavior, dyslexia, gene, discovery, evolution, India, Maharashtra
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Kurilsky Reserve: Magnificent Nature Retreat in the Land of Volcanoes
    Goodnight, Government
    Goodnight, Government
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok