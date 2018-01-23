S Korea Increases Imprisonment for Ex-Officials in 'Artist Blacklist' Case

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The South Korean Court of Appeal increased on Tuesday the terms of imprisonment for two former senior officials of the administration of impeached President Park Geun-hye, found guilty of compiling a secret blacklist of artists who were critical of her government, Yonhap news agency reported.

According to media outlet, the court increased the prison term for Kim from three years to four, while the suspended sentence of Cho was replaced with a two-year sentence.

In April 2017, the South Korean Prosecutor's Office accused former Chief of Staff Kim Ki-choon and former Culture Minister Cho Yoon-sun, along with a number of other officials, of creating a list of artists who criticized Park's conservative government. The people who appeared on the list were deprived of the government's financial support and grants.

Several months later, the Seoul Central District Court found Kim guilty of abuse of power and perjury, while Cho, acquitted of all charges in the "blacklist" case, was convicted of giving false testimony.