Register
10:05 GMT +323 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Mayon volcano erupts for the second straight day Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 as seen from Legazpi city, Albay province, southeast of Manila, Philippines

    'Signs of Instability': Philippines' Most Active Volcano Expected to Erupt

    © AP Photo/ Bullit Marquez
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    About 30,000 people have been evacuated from the Philippines' Albay province, where Mount Mayon is continuing to spew lava and ash, according to seismologists.

    The alert level for Mount Mayon, the Philippines' most active volcano, has been raised to four from three amid authorities' warnings about its imminent eruption.

    The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported that fountains of lava reached up to 700 meters (2,300 feet) above the Mayon volcano's crater, with massive ash plumes rising up to 3 kilometers (1.9 miles) into the sky on Tuesday night.

    About 30,000 people have been evacuated from the Philippines' Albay province, where Mount Mayon is continuing to spew lava and ash.

    READ MORE:  Keep Calm and Enjoy Bali: Tourists Feel Safe, Excited Despite Volcano Eruption

    CNN cited Mark Dambal, information officer at the Philippines' Office of Civil Defense, as saying that "the evacuation has been ongoing since [the volcano] started showing signs of instability."

    A huge column of ash shoots up to the sky during the eruption of Mayon volcano Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 as seen from Daraga township, Legazpi city, Albay province, around 340 kilometers (200 miles) southeast of Manila, Philippines
    © AP Photo/ Dan Amaranto
    A huge column of ash shoots up to the sky during the eruption of Mayon volcano Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 as seen from Daraga township, Legazpi city, Albay province, around 340 kilometers (200 miles) southeast of Manila, Philippines

    "Because of the volcanic activity, the danger zone was extended from six kilometers to eight kilometers [from the volcano's summit]," he explained.

    The authorities have, meanwhile, raised Mount Mayon's alert level to four, in a sign that a violent eruption may take place in the coming days. Five is the highest level, indicating that such an eruption is under way.

    Lava cascades down the slopes of the Mayon volcano seen from Legazpi city, Albay province, 340 kilometers (210 miles) southeast of Manila, Philippines, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018
    © AP Photo/ Dan Amaranto
    Lava cascades down the slopes of the Mayon volcano seen from Legazpi city, Albay province, 340 kilometers (210 miles) southeast of Manila, Philippines, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018

    Mount Mayon, one of the world's most active volcanoes, has already erupted 47 times. Its most devastating eruption in 1814 claimed the lives of at least 1,200 people.

    Related:

    Facing Fresh Bali Volcano Eruption Red Warning Issued to Airlines (VIDEO)
    Eruption Warning: Canary Island Volcano Under 24-Hour Watch (PHOTOS)
    Duck and Cover: Bali Volcano Eruption Threat Spills Into Twitter
    Tags:
    ash, eruption, evacuation, lava, volcano, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Steam and Sweat: Sauna Traditions From Across the World
    Goodnight, Government
    Goodnight, Government
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok