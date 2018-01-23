Pyongyang Plans Military Parade on Eve of Olympics in S Korea - Reports

On this day, festivities will be held in the country, as well as events aimed at "ensuring that servicemen, party members and workers deeply understand the merits of the great leader, Comrade Kim Il-Sung, on the construction of regular revolutionary armed forces."
The North Korean authorities are expected to hold a number of diverse events, including the ones related to “politico-ideological education,” according to the media outlet.
At the same time, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported that it was anticipated that North Korea might hold a military parade and demonstration of various armament.
"At Mirim airfield, 13,000 soldiers and some 200 vehicles were spotted preparing for the parade," the unidentified official was quoted as saying.
The US and South Korea will suspend military exercises, but the maneuvers are scheduled to resume after the Games. Presidents of the US and South Korea agreed to "do everything possible to ensure that the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang were safely and successfully".
The Olympic Games will be held in South Korea's Pyeongchang from February 9 until February 25, 2018.
