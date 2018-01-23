Pyongyang Plans Military Parade on Eve of Olympics in S Korea - Reports

A new official holiday has been established in the DPRK - the Day of the founding of the Korean People's Army (KPA), which will be celebrated on February 8, according to the state-run KCNA news agency.

On this day, festivities will be held in the country, as well as events aimed at "ensuring that servicemen, party members and workers deeply understand the merits of the great leader, Comrade Kim Il-Sung, on the construction of regular revolutionary armed forces."

The North Korean authorities are expected to hold a number of diverse events, including the ones related to “politico-ideological education,” according to the media outlet.

At the same time, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported that it was anticipated that North Korea might hold a military parade and demonstration of various armament.

"At Mirim airfield, 13,000 soldiers and some 200 vehicles were spotted preparing for the parade," the unidentified official was quoted as saying.

© Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov DPRK Delegation Arrives in South Korea to Inspect Olympic Venues - Reports

Earlier, the DPRK and South Korea signed a declaration on a single team at the Olympics in the framework of improving relations between countries. According to the IOC head, South and North Korean athletes will participate in the Olympics under a united flag.

The US and South Korea will suspend military exercises, but the maneuvers are scheduled to resume after the Games. Presidents of the US and South Korea agreed to "do everything possible to ensure that the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang were safely and successfully".

The Olympic Games will be held in South Korea's Pyeongchang from February 9 until February 25, 2018.