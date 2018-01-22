Register
22 January 2018
    Navy vessels are moored in port at the U.S. Naval Base Guam at Apra Harbor, Guam March 5, 2016

    Beijing’s Underwater Surveillance System Tracks Submarines Near Guam

    © REUTERS/ Major Jeff Landis,USMC (Ret.)/Naval Base Guam/Handout/File Photo
    The Chinese Academy of Sciences recently disclosed that underwater acoustic sensors have been monitoring sea activity near Guam since 2016, the South China Morning Post reported Monday.

    "All great powers put sensor arrays at the bottom of the ocean for anti-submarine warfare," James Lewis, a former US government official and vice president at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told the Hong Kong-based news outlet. "China has become a great power and is acting like one," Lewis added.

    The sensors collect water temperature and salinity data that impact how sound moves through water, which ultimately enhances Beijing's capacity to keep tabs on US submarines. One of the sensors is situated on the floor of the Marianas Trench, the deepest part of the world's ocean, while the other is located off the coast of an island in Micronesia.

    The sensors are both located within 500 kilometers of Guam and have a signal detection capability of 1,000 kilometers, according the Chinese academy in charge of overseeing the underwater surveillance program.

    H-6K cruise missile carriers fly in formation during a parade commemorating the 70th anniversary of Japan's surrender during World War II in Beijing, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015. The spectacle involved more than 12,000 troops, 500 pieces of military hardware and 200 aircraft of various types, representing what military officials say is the Chinese military's most cutting-edge technology
    © AP Photo/ Mark Schiefelbein
    McMaster Warns Beijing After Guam Bomber Missions by China Come Too Close

    The surveillance network has watched the movements of the US Navy's fast attack nuclear submarines operating near Guam, according to the South China Morning Post.

    However, Yu Yongqiang, a researcher who works on the panel overseeing the underwater surveillance network, stated last month that the surveillance network was dwarfed by systems the US operates. "We have just made a small step in a long march," Yu said.

    underwater, surveillance, Center of Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), US Navy, China, Guam
