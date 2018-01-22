Japan Holds First Missile Attack Evacuation Drill Since WWII

Evacuation drills of the population in the event of the launch of a ballistic missile took place for the first time on Monday in the Bunk area of the Japanese capital.

According to Tokyo, about 350 people took part in evacuation. The scenario of the exercises suggested that a certain country launched a ballistic missile and it is likely that it will fly over the territory of Japan.

It has been the first evacuation drills for a military attack in the Japanese capital since World War II.

The government system of emergency notification of the population, J-Alert, was triggered. Also, a corresponding message was sent by mobile communication to the participants of the exercises.

Within five minutes citizens were supposed to take shelter underground — in road crossings, at two metro stations, and also in a parking lot. Five minutes after the first warning, the J-Alert system reactivated, but this time it was due to the fact that the missile had left Japan's airspace . In addition, in accordance with the scenario, the traffic of trains was suspended on all branches of the Tokyo subway for security checks.

Most of the participants of the drills were elderly people. At the same time, it was initially planned that their number would not exceed 250 people. However, because of the large number of those who wished to participate, the lists were expanded.

Earlier, similar evacuation exercises were conducted in other parts of Japan. These were prompted by the DPRK's launch of ballistic missiles, at least two of which flew over the territory of Japan.