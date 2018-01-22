Register
13:02 GMT +322 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Amusement park visitors participate in an evacuation drill during a simulated emergency in the event of a ballistic missile launch, at the Tokyo Dome City attraction in Tokyo on January 22, 2018

    Japan Holds First Missile Attack Evacuation Drill Since WWII

    © AFP 2018/ Toshifumi KITAMURA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    101

    Evacuation drills of the population in the event of the launch of a ballistic missile took place for the first time on Monday in the Bunk area of the Japanese capital.

    According to Tokyo, about 350 people took part in evacuation. The scenario of the exercises suggested that a certain country launched a ballistic missile and it is likely that it will fly over the territory of Japan.

    It has been the first evacuation drills for a military attack in the Japanese capital since World War II.

    The government system of emergency notification of the population, J-Alert, was triggered. Also, a corresponding message was sent by mobile communication to the participants of the exercises.

    The United Nations Security Council votes on a new sanctions resolution that would increase economic pressure on North Korea to return to negotiations on its missile program, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 at U.N. headquarters
    © AP Photo/ Mary Altaffer
    Japan, S Korea, US Request UNSC Emergency Meeting Over DPRK's Missile Launch
    Within five minutes citizens were supposed to take shelter underground — in road crossings, at two metro stations, and also in a parking lot. Five minutes after the first warning, the J-Alert system reactivated, but this time it was due to the fact that the missile had left Japan's airspace. In addition, in accordance with the scenario, the traffic of trains was suspended on all branches of the Tokyo subway for security checks.

    READ MORE: North Korea Reportedly Plans to Hold Military Parade on Eve of 2018 Olympics

    Most of the participants of the drills were elderly people. At the same time, it was initially planned that their number would not exceed 250 people. However, because of the large number of those who wished to participate, the lists were expanded.

    Earlier, similar evacuation exercises were conducted in other parts of Japan. These were prompted by the DPRK's launch of ballistic missiles, at least two of which flew over the territory of Japan.

    Related:

    'Irreversible Denuclearization': Tillerson Urges DPRK to Choose Pathway of Talks
    US Lawmakers Warn Any Strike Against DPRK Would Cause ‘Massive Casualties’
    DPRK Delegation Arrives in South Korea to Inspect Olympic Venues - Reports
    Tags:
    drills, evacuation, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Tokyo, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Engineering Troops
    Red-Blooded Photos of Engineer Troops Day in Russia
    Goodnight, Government
    Goodnight, Government
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok