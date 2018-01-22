Seoul Activists Hold Rally Against DPRK's Olympics Participation - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - South Korean conservative protesters held a rally on Monday in Seoul against North Korea's participation in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang and burned a picture of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and its national flag, local media reported.

According to Yonhap news agency, the rally was organized by far-right South Korean Patriots Party in front of Seoul Station, when a North Korean delegation arrived there.

"The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics is turning into 'Kim Jong-un's Pyongyang Olympics' that effectively recognizes its nuclear armaments and propagates the North Korean regime," the party said as quoted by the media outlet.

인공기를 불태울 정도로 열정적인 분들이 왜?



mb와503 특활비 횡령,아랍에 군인들과 무기



가져다 준거에 대해서는 항의 시위 한번 안할까나?



인공기를 불태울 정도로 열정적인 분들이 왜?

mb와503 특활비 횡령,아랍에 군인들과 무기

가져다 준거에 대해서는 항의 시위 한번 안할까나?

보수단체, 현송월 도착 서울역광장서 인공기·김정은 사진 태워(종합)

​Seoul police intervened the rally and extinguished the flames, the publication said.

경찰은 미국의 성조기 및 태극기 를 불태우면 잡아갑니까 안잡아갑니까 당연히 안잡아가야지요 우리의 주적은 성조기니까 북한 [경찰, 인공기 불태운 보수단체 회원들 수사 착수]

On Sunday, the North Korean delegation arrived in the eastern South Korean city of Gangneung as part of preparation for the upcoming art performances at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, which will take place from February 9 to February 25.

On January 9, Pyongyang and Seoul reached an agreement on the participation of North Korean athletes in the Olympics.

On Saturday, a four-party meeting between North, South Korea, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and organizing committee of the 2018 Olympics took place in the Swiss city of Lausanne. The meeting was dedicated to North Korea's participation in the Winter Games.

The IOC later announced that the unified Olympic team of the two Korean states will take part in women's ice hockey, while athletes from North Korea will compete in figure skating, short track and skiing.