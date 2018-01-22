Dozens Injured as Train Hits Barrier in Sydney - Reports (VIDEO)

At least 16 passengers were injured in a train collision with a barrier at Richmond station in Sydney on Monday, media reported.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper, the accident took place at 10:00 a.m. local time (23:00 GMT), when the train hit a buffer stop at the end of the rail line at Richmond station.

You can see the damage done to the front of the train here. Some witnesses on board say it was speeding towards the station and didn't break. Sydney Trains said the buffer did its job by stopping the train and absorbing impact pic.twitter.com/dDgdzOXLqq — Nadia Daly (@nadiasdaly) 22 января 2018 г.

​At least three people have received serious injuries.

Richmond: "It was like a screech…like the train had quickly put his brakes on because they realised it was coming to an end…and then I heard this thud…and then it was pandemonium" — Harold Johansen. 16 people injured in Richmond train crash. https://t.co/VoJtoKPNmx #7News pic.twitter.com/QAPW6udzdO — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) 22 января 2018 г.

Three helicopters, 17 ambulance crews, as well as fire and rescue services have arrived at the scene, the publication said.

The reason of the incident has not been determined yet, while the train station has been closed.