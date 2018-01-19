Register
00:06 GMT +320 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Computer chip

    Not So Friendly: Indian Minister Raises Espionage Concern Over Imported Gadgets

    © Flickr/ Tim Simpson
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    An Indian official has warned the establishment against a "not so friendly" nation's involvement in IT and communication projects, as they could be bugged for espionage. Most of India’s wireless and telecommunications infrastructure is procured from the Chinese companies.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India's junior minister for Information Technology, Alphons Kannanthanam, has warned the government that devices imported from a "not-so-friendly country" could have spying devices attached to them. During a conference on cybersecurity in New Delhi, Minister Kannanthanam called upon the government to re-examine its procurement policy, which lays bigger emphasis on cost factors than security concerns.

    READ MORE: India to Tighten Digital Financial Security in Wake of Cyberattacks From China

    "We buy the cheapest equipment which comes from somewhere. Do we need to really relook at our L1 (lowest bidder) procedures, where we buy from the lowest quoted guys, whose objective possibly is to spy on you and our country? I think we need to relook at it at this point in time," Kannanthanam added.

    Kannanthanam said that devices imported from "unfriendly" nations could be switched off with a press of a button or voice command.

    "I am a little scared about a lot of equipment being imported into India from the not-so-friendly country. I hope you understand what I mean. I don't have to name them," Kannanthanam said while speaking at Cyber Surakshit Bharat CISO Conclave in New Delhi.

    Cybersecurity
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Indian Troops Prohibited from Using Popular Smartphone Applications
    India's import bill of electronic hardware during 2016 was approximately $38 billion which accounted for over 60% of the country's total consumption of the items. Chinese companies have a monopoly over the supply of electronic items like mobile phones, medical equipment, telecom network gear and for Internet of Things (IoT) devices. A significant portion of India's wireless and telecommunications infrastructure is procured from the Chinese companies ZTE and Huawei. These companies are also expected to grab a major portion of the country's smart city projects in the coming days. Chinese firms are also interested in bidding for the supply of submarine communication cable power and other military-related infrastructure.

    READ MORE: India Fears Chinese Phones May Be Stealing Personal Info

    India's National Security Council Secretariat warned in 2013 that Huawei and ZTE were projects controlled by China's People Liberation Army. However, India's inability to match up to China's price competitiveness has complicated the concerns.

    In November last year, India's Intelligence Bureau asked troops posted on the China border to format their smartphones and delete 42 applications, including popular ones such as Truecaller and WeChat, with immediate effect on suspicion of espionage by the Chinese government.

    Related:

    India Not Eager to Hop On to China’s Cyber Sovereignty Bandwagon
    Kaspersky Lab Discussing Software Security With UK Cyber Security Centre
    Russian Envoy for Information Security 'Optimistic' About Cyber Talks With US
    Defense, Cyber Security Cooperation Key Topics on Modi's Agenda in Israel
    Tags:
    hack attack, data breach, cyberattack, espionage, ZTE, Huawei, India, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Epiphany feast in Russian cities
    That's the Russian Spirit! People Dip in Icy Water Celebrating Orthodox Epiphany
    NOprah 2020
    NOprah 2020
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok