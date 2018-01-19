Register
17:56 GMT +319 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A Sharia law official whips a man , Aceh province, Indonesia (File)

    Indonesian Christian Flogged Over Selling Alcohol, Violating Sharia Law - Report

    © AP Photo/ Heri Juanda
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    132

    Aceh, despite being a part of the world's most populous Muslim-majority country, is Indonesia's only province that implements Islamic law.

    Indonesian Christian Jono Simbolon has been publicly caned for selling alcohol in the Muslim-dominated Aceh province, in violation of Sharia law, AFP news agency reported Friday.

    "This is our government's commitment to enforcing Islamic law," said Aminullah Usman, mayor of the provincial capital Banda Aceh, adding that "if there is a violation (of the law) immediately report it to the sharia police and we will carry out a punishment like today's caning." 

    Simbolon was arrested in October for selling illegal alcohol and sentenced to 36 lashes with a rattan stick. A doctor checked the convicts' health after 10 stokes, before allowing the punishment to continue.

    (File) In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo defendants wait for the start of the hearing in the district court in Wuppertal, Germany. A German federal court on Thursday Jan. 11, 2018 overturned the acquittal of seven men who posed as a self-styled “Sharia police,” ordering a retrial on charges that they violated rules on wearing uniforms.
    © AP Photo/ Bernd Thissen/dpa
    Germany's Top Court Repeals Acquittals of 'Sharia Police' Members
    Simbolon was one of 10 people, including eight men and two women, convicted after Friday prayers for crimes that included pimping, prostitution and gambling.

    An unmarried couple received 10 strokes for having physical contact deemed too close and seen as a prelude to sex.

    However, Simbolon is only the third non-Muslim citizen to undergo a public beating since 2001 — the year when Aceh, situated on Sumatra island, gained special autonomy and began implementing Islamic law.

    READ MORE: 'Sharia Police': Islamic Law Hanging Over Europe

    Aceh is 98 percent Muslim and enforces Islamic law known locally as Qanun. Non-Muslims, who have committed offenses that violate both — national and religious laws, can choose whether they want to face a criminal or religious punishment.

    According to chief prosecutor Erwin Desman, Simbolon may have chosen caning in order to avoid lengthy criminal prosecution.

    Aceh is the only province in Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority country, that implements Islamic law.

    Related:

    Greek Parliament Adopts Law Limiting Use of Sharia Norms in Muslim Community
    Indonesian Woman Brutally Flogged Under Sharia Law Over Adultery Allegation
    German Die Linke Fears 'Muslim Brotherhood Could Try to Establish Sharia Law'
    Tags:
    whipping, Sharia, Muslims, Indonesia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Epiphany feast in Russian cities
    That's the Russian Spirit! People Dip in Icy Water Celebrating Orthodox Epiphany
    NOprah 2020
    NOprah 2020
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok