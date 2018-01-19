Cross Border Fire Between Indian, Pakistani Troops Claims 8 Civilian Lives

India's Border Security Force and the Pakistani Army continue to trade allegations of ceasefire violations as civilians are killed, injured in the intermittent cross-border firing.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Heavy firing between Indian and Pakistani troops at the international border has caused civilian deaths on both sides — eight in total during the last 48 hours.

India's Border Security Force (BSF) alleged that six civilians were killed after being hit by bullets fired by Pakistani soldiers in the RS Pura and Arnia sectors of the international border. The BSF blamed the Pakistan Rangers for "initiating indiscriminate firing" at Indian positions in several sectors of the border in the Jammu and Samba districts.

19th Jan 2018

On Jammu IB, retaliating unprovoked fire from Pak forces, Head Constable Jagpal Singh of 173 Bn attained martyrdom today.



DG BSF and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of Head Constable Jagpal Singh and offer condolences to the family of Braveheart. pic.twitter.com/0EeDB7tGDK — BSF (@BSF_India) January 19, 2018

"Pakistan initiated heavy fire from RS Pura to the Basanter river at about 0640-45 hrs (Indian Standard Time)," a Border Security Force (BSF) spokesperson said.

READ MORE: Ceasefire Violation Allegations Keep India-Pakistan Tension Simmering

At the same time, media reports from Pakistan suggested two women were killed and five other civilians injured in the firing.

"India continues unprovoked ceasefire violations; targeted civil population along the Working Boundary in village Kundan Pur, Chaprar, and Sialkot sector overnight. Two innocent women embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) and 5 civilians including 3 women got injured," Pakistan's Army said in a statement.

2 innocent women embraced martyrdom and 5 civilian including 3 women got injured as Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing and targeted civil population at working boundary in village Kundan Pur at Chaprar-Sialkot sector last night. pic.twitter.com/hYN9hbCJHb — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) January 18, 2018

​This is the third exchange of fire between Indian and Pakistani troops in the last three days.