Register
16:57 GMT +319 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Asia & Pacific

    Western Coalition Not Doing Much to Curb Drugs in Afghanistan: Russian Deputy FM

    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 30

    During the last year, the area under opium cultivation in Afghanistan increased by 63% while opium production itself rose by 88%, according to the UN Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC).

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov has blamed the US-led coalition forces for not taking enough steps to curb the narcotics and drugs problems in Afghanistan.

    "We know this money from narcotics and drugs are important means of financing terrorism. That's why all of us, and coalition forces, mostly, must do much more to fight this menace. This menace does not only affect the health of people in Afghanistan but also in Central Asia including Russia," Morgulov said, during the Raisina Dialogue 2018 in New Delhi.

    READ MORE: Why Afghan Drug Lords Are Not Afraid of ISAF

    At the same time, the former President of Afghanistan, who was also participating in the Raisina Dialogue, minced no words as he said that the narcotics problem in Afghanistan was largely created by the international forces.

    Poppy field
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Afghan Counter Narcotics Minister Urges Greater Effort to Fight Drug Addiction
    Claiming that the money generated from opium does not come back to Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai insisted that there was ample evidence to suggest a vested interest of people outside Afghanistan who want to mint money by promoting narcotics and drugs.

    "The United Nations says Afghanistan receives $2 billion in money from poppies production, while another estimate suggests that Afghanistan produces poppies worth over $60 billion. So where does the rest of the money go? That means the rest of the money goes to big banks which are not in Afghanistan. They all are in the West. Secondly, in the past 14-15 years, poppy cultivation was negligible in provinces that were fully under the control of my government. Whereas, provinces controlled by the international forces had the highest number of poppy growers. So make your own conclusions; who are the people doing it and who are profiting?" Karzai said.

    The Raisina Dialogue is a multilateral conference held annually in New Delhi to discuss threadbare challenging issues facing the global community.

    Related:

    Syrian Drug Wars: Growing Tide of Illegal Narcotics Floods Syria
    Ex-Narcotics Officer Convicted of Trafficking
    Philippine President Orders Police to Rejoin Fight Against Narcotics
    WATCH: US F-22 Raptors Blow Up Taliban Narcotics Labs
    Tags:
    illegal drugs, illegal, narcotics, West, UN, Igor Morgulov, Afghanistan, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Epiphany feast in Russian cities
    That's the Russian Spirit! People Dip in Icy Water Celebrating Orthodox Epiphany
    NOprah 2020
    NOprah 2020
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok