Concerned Parents Given Option to Video Monitor Schools in Delhi

The Ryan International School murder case in September 2017 sparked widespread outrage across India, leading to demands for enhanced security measures in schools. In a recent incident that brought back the horrific memories, another student was allegedly stabbed by a senior in Uttar Pradesh.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — As the shocking murder of a seven-year-old inside the Ryan International school in Gurugram near the Indian capital New Delhi in September last year remains fresh in public memory, the state government of Delhi has decided to provide parents access to real-time footage of what is going on inside schools.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that CCTV cameras would be installed in every nook and corner including the classrooms and parents will be able to monitor the footage through their mobile phones. The process is likely to start in three months.

"This will make the whole system transparent and accountable. It will ensure safety of kids," Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Gopal Rai, Rural Development Minister of Delhi has hailed this as a revolutionary step for the safety and security of children.

"It's a great initiative of the Delhi government. It will help in improving studies through transparency and accountability as parents can watch their children as well as the teachers. Further, it will strengthen safety and security of the students which is now a core concern for parents especially after the Ryan School incident. In fact, Delhi government schools could become a model which other state government schools can replicate," Gopal Rai told Sputnik.

While the idea was hailed by many as a step in the right direction, critiques including from noted historian Irfan Habib rejected it is an infringement of the freedom of young kids.

Seven year old Pradyuman was found with his throat slit inside his school bathroom on September 8 last year. The juvenile accused of the murder belongs to the same school has allegedly confessed to have killed the youngster to postpone an exam for which he had not prepared.

Meanwhile, another seven year old student was found stabbed and bleeding inside a school in the neighboring state of Uttar Pradesh earlier this week. The boy, who is said to be in critical condition, reportedly told the police that a senior studient (a girl) first took him to the bathroom, thrashed him, and then stabbed him with a knife.