Register
11:46 GMT +319 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Bitcoin

    'Unfavorable News and Speculation': Bitcoin Will Rally Again Traders Predict

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    110

    Despite ongoing attempts to regulate the trade in virtual money, cryptocurrencies are expected to soar in popularity, market participants predict.

    Crypto specialists attending the North American bitcoin conference in Miami all agreed that official efforts against cryptocurrencies have failed to dampen public interest in transactions with virtual money.

    “It’s impossible to ban bitcoin and cryptocurrency trading because the more you regulate, the more it will become popular,” Francesco Nazari Fusetti, co-founder and chief executive officer of blockchain technology company Aidcoin said, as quoted by the  Express.

    He added that better knowledge about the way cryptocurrencies work would help allay the current fears surrounding them, and blamed the recent drop in bitcoin prices and market uncertainty on “a mix of an unfavorable news cycle and speculation fueled by the media.”

    A collection of Bitcoin (virtual currency) tokens are displayed in this picture illustration taken December 8, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier/Illustration
    'Concerning' Bitcoin Bounce Sparked by Rumors of Regulation – Finance Expert
    Eran Eyal, chief executive officer of Shopin, a project that aims to be the decentralized Amazon of the virtual currency space, believes the efforts by governments will not significantly impact bitcoin.

    He said that the general trajectory is upward for cryptocurrencies and bitcoin.

    Bitcoin rates spiked more than 1,700 percent in 2017, with the rally stopping just shy of $20,000 amid investor frenzy to snap up as much of the virtual currency as possible on expectations of further growth.

    Alarmed by bitcoin’s head-spinning appreciation, however, global regulators have stepped in to protect investors from possible fraud.

    China and South Korea have cracked down on cryptocurrencies while Japan is mulling a similar clampdown.

    South Korean authorities have threatened to shut down all cryptocurrency exchanges “or just the ones who have been violating the law” sending bitcoin prices tumbling below $10,000 on Wednesday.

    Bitcoin cryptocurrency
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Bitcoin Trap: Cryptocurrencies May Trigger New Crunch
    On Thursday, however, bitcoin made up some of its lost value trading at $11,718 – a 4.6-percent gain from the day before.

    South Korea is the third-largest market in the world for bitcoin trading after Japan and the United States.

    In the United States, meanwhile, the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network is coming down hard on cryptocurrency platforms which it believes do not have internal safeguards strong enough to prevent money laundering.

    Trade in bitcoin is a particularly lucrative business in South Korea  where the virtual currency is selling at about a 30 percent premium due to huge popular demand. 

    READ MORE: Bitcoin Slump Drives Up Investors' Appetite for Gold

    Related:

    'Concerning' Bitcoin Bounce Sparked by Rumors of Regulation – Finance Expert
    Bitcoin Slump Drives Up Investors' Appetite for Gold
    Bitcoin Trap: Cryptocurrencies May Trigger New Crunch
    Tags:
    cryptocurrencies, traders, regulators, forecast, Aidcoin, Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, Amazon, Eran Eyal, Nazari Fusetti, United States, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rising Above: Why Tel Avivians Are Moving to the Roofs
    Rising Above: Why Tel Avivians Are Moving to the Roofs
    NOprah 2020
    NOprah 2020
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok