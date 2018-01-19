Prime Mum-Ister: New Zealand PM Announces Pregnancy, to Give Birth in Office

The prime minister made headlines last year when she said that pregnancy had no bearing on a woman's career opportunities.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, 37, has announced "unexpected but exciting" news of her pregnancy with her first child. She is set to become the first country's head to give birth while in office.

Appearing with her partner Clarke Gayford, she said, "Clark and I are really exited to share…that in June we are looking forward to welcoming our first child."

When speaking about her duties as the prime minister, Ardern said, "This year we'll join the many parents who wear two hats. I'll be PM and a mum while Clarke will be 'first man of fishing' and stay at home dad."

Congratulations to @jacindaardern and @NZClarke. Mary and I wish them all the best for their impending arrival. — Bill English (@RtHonBEnglish) 18 января 2018 г.

She said that she would take six weeks off after the birth of her child, while she aimed to be "contactable and available."

Until she resumes her duties, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters will act as the PM.

Ardern is the youngest New Zealand's prime minister since 1856; she was sworn in last October. Prior to her election, Ardern was controversially asked whether she had made "a choice between having babies and having a career." She said that such a question was "totally unacceptable in 2017."