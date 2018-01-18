Ball Girl Dodges Nadal’s Backhand During Australia Open Game (VIDEO)

A ball girl had a close call when she came within an inch or so of crossing paths with a powerful strike by none other than the Spanish tennis supremo, Rafael Nadal.

Judging by the reaction of the audience filling the stands during Nadal’s Australia Open showdown with Argentina’s Leonardo Mayer, they feared that the girl was hit, but she was quick and fortunate enough to dodge a tennis ball pelting straight at her head.

The world’s number 1 player ran up to the girl, who was standing back from the court, to make sure that everything was all right.

Much to his, and everyone else’s relief, the girl was fine and simply laughed it all off.

With some of Nadal’s serves clocking more than 200 kilometers per hour (more than 125 miles an hour), the girl would definitely have suffered more than just a bruise if had the ball really had hit her.

One of the viewers later wrote that he would feel happy if the world’s topmost tennis player had hit him, instead. Another commentator chided Nadal for failing to hug the girl.

