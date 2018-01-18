Register
21:26 GMT +318 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Press briefing with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov, Russia-ASEAN: Towards Strategic Partnership

    Russian Diplomat Denies Speculations Linking Moscow With Taliban

    Host photo agency
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    US-led coalition forces have failed to resolve the Afghan conflict in the last sixteen years. Russia has stepped in offering to facilitate a dialogue between the Afghan government and the Taliban for the betterment of all of Central Asia.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov has termed the speculations that arose from an Afghan commander's statement alleging Russia's involvement in arming the Taliban as "groundless".

    "There are a lot of talks about the possibility of Russia's assistance to the Taliban but there is no evidence whatsoever with regard to Russia's assistance to the Taliban, these are pure speculations," Igor Morgulov said during a discussion at Raisina Dialogue 2018 in the Indian capital New Delhi. 

    ​Morgulov's statement comes a day after Russia offered to host direct talks between the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban to resolve the conflict "in the interest of ending a fratricidal civil war" that has raged for more than 16 years. It was against this backdrop that BBC journalist Yalda Hakim, moderating the discussions at the Rasina Dialogue, asked Morgulov whether Russia had direct contact with the Taliban.

    "Of course we have periodical contacts, which focus on two items: the security of Russian citizens in Afghanistan and on how we can facilitate the Afghan government and the opposition forces to sit down and talk about peaceful reconciliation," he replied.

    READ MORE: Moscow Wants Kabul to Engage in Constructive Dialogue With Armed Opposition

    The Russian diplomat categorically denied any kind of Russian assistance to the Taliban and said that Afghan government has not been able to provide any evidence of such a claim made by one of its commanders.  However, it is true that foreign fighters are being smuggled into northern Afghanistan through helicopters that do not bear the identification of any agency, he claimed.

    "We see helicopters which bring foreign fighters to northern Afghanistan. We asked the government in Kabul and we asked NATO commanders; where these come from because we know that this is NATO and Afghan government who is controlling the airspaces," Morgulov added.

    When asked what evidence he had to back his claims, the Russian diplomat said that Moscow was in possession of a video in which local people of northern Afghanistan are testifying such incidences. "Local people are saying to the local government as well, but local government is not responding to this evidence," Morgulov said.

    The Raisina Dialogue is a multilateral conference held annually in New Delhi to discuss threadbare challenging issues before the global community.

    Related:

    US Accuses Russia of Arming Taliban 'to Hide Its Own Defeat' in Afghanistan
    'There is None': Moscow on Russia's Alleged Support for Taliban in Afghanistan
    Afghani Defense Minister: No Evidence of Russia Supporting Taliban
    Tags:
    regional conflict, peace, civil war, NATO, Taliban, Igor Morgulov, Afghanistan, United States, Russia, New Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rising Above: Why Tel Avivians Are Moving to the Roofs
    Rising Above: Why Tel Avivians Are Moving to the Roofs
    NOprah 2020
    NOprah 2020
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok