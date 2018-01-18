Philippines' Duterte Backs Self-Rule for Muslim Minority Region

The Philippines has been fighting various Muslim rebel groups, including those affiliated with Daesh, in the country's southern region of Mindanao.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has called on Congress to pass a bill granting self-rule to the country's Muslim minority, warning that otherwise, he wouldn't be able to deal with separatist sentiments.

The Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL) stipulates the creation of an autonomous area in the Mindanao region of the country with more political and economic power.

"I am urging everybody to understand, it's about time the historical injustices committed to them corrected," Duterte said, adding that "if nothing happens to the BBL, there will be war in Mindanao."

Mindanao, which has been facing security problems, is under martial law until the end of the year, with some Muslim groups, like the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, being loyal to Daesh.

Another, and the largest, Muslim rebel group, Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), signed a peace deal with the government back in 2014 after a 50 year conflict that killed more than 120,000 people and displaced 2 million.