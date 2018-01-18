S Korea Restores Military Hotline With N Korea - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - South Korea has completely restored the military communication hotline with North Korea to prevent armed incidents in the Yellow Sea, the Yonhap news agency reported Thursday from Seoul citing a source in the South Korean Armed Forces.

"Yesterday at 11:02 the copper cable of the military communication line in the West Sea area [the Korean name of the Yellow Sea] has been completely restored, it has been normalized," the source said.

The report comes two weeks after Kim Jong-un ordered to open a hotline with the South to discuss the country's participation in the 2018 Olympics, with the two parties holding a delegation meeting a week later in the so-called Peace House in a demilitarized zone between the two countries.

Apart from the Olympics, during the meeting representatives of the two Koreas decided to reopen a military communication channel.

​The military hotline, which had been previously used by Seoul to notify Pyongyang regarding South Koreans moving in or out the joint Kaesong Industrial Complex north of the border, was severed by the North as a protest against the shutdown of the joint venture in February 2016.