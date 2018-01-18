Register
10:23 GMT +318 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian army soldier. (File)

    Restrictions on Drugs, Internet a Must to Counter Terror - Indian Army Chief

    © AP Photo/ Dar Yasin
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The head of the 1.2 million-strong Indian Army says terrorism is here to stay, unless the entire international community joins hands, comes together and fights the menace.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has voiced strong concerns over nuclear, biological and chemical weapons falling into the hands of terrorists. Addressing the 'Raisina Dialogue' — an annual multi-national conference in New Delhi — Rawat called on global weapons manufacturers to adopt a policy of engraving identification marks on each and every weapon it sells so that their origin can be easily traced.

    "As of now, very sophisticated weapons are landing in the hands of terrorists but it is difficult to find the source of those weapons," General Rawat said.

    Russian general for joint CIS fight against terror, crime, drugs
    Identifying the illicit trade of drugs as the largest source of funding for terror, General Rawat outlined the need for collaboration among the global powers in curbing drug trafficking.

    "If that can happen, funding can stop. I think that to an extent, it would put a check on the activities of the terrorists," he added.

    READ MORE: Indian Army Chief: 'We Have to Be Prepared' Amid Chinese 'Pressure'

    General Rawat has also advocated curbs on the internet to control terror propaganda.

    "I do appreciate that in a democratic country people would not want this kind of restriction to be put on them. But I think we have to make the call whether or not we want a safe and secure environment. Whether we are willing to accept some kind of curbs, at least temporarily, so that the menace of terrorism can be dealt with in a holistic manner," General Rawat said.

    Indirectly referencing the Pakistan-based terrorist Hafiz Saeed, Rawat said that all terror groups have a militant as well as a political front, and that the world must target both.

    "Even if a militant outfit is curbed, its political front continues to unleash propaganda," he said.

    Related:

    EU Commissioner Warns Daesh Terror Funding May Be Transferred to Europe
    Indian Investigators Arrest Kashmiri Separatists Over Terror Funding
    US-Qatar Anti-Terror Funding Pact Too Narrow to Disrupt Complex Global Networks
    Indian Muslims Protest Against Terror Funding by Saudi Arabia
    Tags:
    biological weapons, terrorism funding, nuclear arms, arms, Indian Army, Bipin Rawat, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dancing Northern Lights in Russia's Arctic Port of Murmansk
    NOprah 2020
    NOprah 2020
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok