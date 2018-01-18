Restrictions on Drugs, Internet a Must to Counter Terror - Indian Army Chief

The head of the 1.2 million-strong Indian Army says terrorism is here to stay, unless the entire international community joins hands, comes together and fights the menace.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has voiced strong concerns over nuclear, biological and chemical weapons falling into the hands of terrorists. Addressing the 'Raisina Dialogue' — an annual multi-national conference in New Delhi — Rawat called on global weapons manufacturers to adopt a policy of engraving identification marks on each and every weapon it sells so that their origin can be easily traced.

"As of now, very sophisticated weapons are landing in the hands of terrorists but it is difficult to find the source of those weapons," General Rawat said.

Identifying the illicit trade of drugs as the largest source of funding for terror, General Rawat outlined the need for collaboration among the global powers in curbing drug trafficking.

"If that can happen, funding can stop. I think that to an extent, it would put a check on the activities of the terrorists," he added.

READ MORE: Indian Army Chief: 'We Have to Be Prepared' Amid Chinese 'Pressure'

General Rawat has also advocated curbs on the internet to control terror propaganda.

"I do appreciate that in a democratic country people would not want this kind of restriction to be put on them. But I think we have to make the call whether or not we want a safe and secure environment. Whether we are willing to accept some kind of curbs, at least temporarily, so that the menace of terrorism can be dealt with in a holistic manner," General Rawat said.

Indirectly referencing the Pakistan-based terrorist Hafiz Saeed, Rawat said that all terror groups have a militant as well as a political front, and that the world must target both.

"Even if a militant outfit is curbed, its political front continues to unleash propaganda," he said.