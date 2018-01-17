States at Vancouver Meeting Want Unileteral Sanctions Against N Korea

"The 20 nations represented here, in Vancouver, have agreed that we must work together to ensure that sanctions imposed on North Korea are strictly enforced," the Canadian minister said Tuesday, following the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Security and Stability on the Korean Peninsula.
Freeland added that the participants of the meeting agreed to ensure that North Korea would be unable to evade the sanctions and to cut "financial lifelines for the country's weapons of mass destruction."
The joint statement released after the meeting reads that the participants have agreed “to impose unilateral sanctions and further diplomatic actions that go beyond those required by UN Security Council resolutions.”
Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that North Korea might end up forcing its opponents to use the military solution to the mounting tensions if it did not agree to settle the differences through negotiations. Tillerson added that the implementation of the sanctions so far had not required much force.
The situation on the Korean Peninsula grew particularly tense in 2017 as Pyongyang continued to pursue its nuclear and missile programs despite warnings of the international community. The UN Security Council imposed two rounds of sanctions on Pyongyang last year, with the latest resolution that was adopted on December 24, 2017, forbidding oil sales to North Korea and buying textiles from the country.
