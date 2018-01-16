Register
18:59 GMT +316 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Australia Day, Sydney Harbour

    Australia Day Debate Pulls Country Apart, Again

    CC BY 2.0 / Phil Whitehouse / Australia Day
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Assistant Immigration Minister Alex Hawke says he has not come across a "reasonable argument" to support changing the date of Australia Day, saying the national day should not be moved due to "some elements of our history that we’re not proud of." Just to note, the debate is well over 80 years old.

    He outright rejected the suggestion that 26 January was just the anniversary of white people’s arrival, because "I don’t think in that way and I don’t think of identifying people by their race," the Quardian cited him as saying.

    He said the date change campaign was fueled by Australia’s Green party and could be not be regarded as the expression of the people’s will.

    "I think if we did not have the Greens pushing that agenda, we would literally be hearing very little about this," he said.

    Hawke stressed moving Australia Day from January 26, the day the first fleet of convicts, escorted by the British navy, sailed into what was later called Sydney Cove, would be a denial of history, and the date boils down to not just the first white colonists’ arrival at the area, but the start of the Australian nation at large. 

    The Founding of Australia. By Capt. Arthur Phillip R.N. Sydney Cove, Jan. 26th 1788. Oil sketch
    CC0
    The Founding of Australia. By Capt. Arthur Phillip R.N. Sydney Cove, Jan. 26th 1788. Oil sketch

    "It wasn’t an invasion, a planned invasion, it was colonization by Britain," Hawke said. "It had implications for Aboriginal Australians, there’s no doubt about it."

    There is no strict data on how many natives fell in clashes with newcomers, but according to a conservative estimate by historian Henry Reynolds, roughly 20,000 did. This and other examples of mistreatment compelled Australia to establish National Sorry Day in 1998, which is observed in the country annually, on May 26th. 

    Hawke’s comments came as the Greens' leader, Richard Di Natale, encouraged his fellow party members in local councils to push for changing the date. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull backlashed with a video, in which he said he was "disappointed by those who want to change the date of Australia Day."

    A lot of politicians, businessmen, as well as common netizens have weighed in on what's become a traditional annual debate over Australia Day, most calling on the public not to rewrite the country’s history. One of them is Pauline Lee Hanson, founder and leader of Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party. She wrote on Facebook:

    Opposition to celebrating the nation’s day on January 26 can be traced back to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community and the late 19th century. The first formal protest was a national day of mourning in Sydney in 1938, 54 years before the Australian Greens were founded.

    READ MORE: Antidote to Fake News? 17-hour Aussie Slow-TV Train Ride Sets Viewing Records

    In 2017, thousands of Australians took to the streets in 'Invasion Day' rallies.

    An Invasion Day rally in Brisbane (File)
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / David Jackmanson / An Invasion Day rally in Brisbane, 2007
    An Invasion Day rally in Brisbane (File)

    In the meantime, a nationwide survey of 65,000 people found that 60% of the general public supported changing the date.

     

    Related:

    Turkey-Sized 'Good Runner' Dinosaur Discovered in Australia
    Australia's Criticism of Chinese Aid in Pacific Sparks Beijing Protest
    Former Face of Australia's Akubra Hats Commits Suicide Due to Online Bullying
    Tags:
    colony, aboriginals, history, Malcolm Turnbull, Australia, Britain, Sydney
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bitcoin Beats and Ethereum Anthems: Meet the Virtual Currency Girls
    Imaginary Battle
    Imaginary Battle
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok