Register
20:29 GMT +316 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Indian Muslims in Lucknow on their way to Saudi Arabia, covered by Hajj subsidy (air tickets)

    Indian Government Scraps Haj Subsidy, Says Will Spend Funds on Social Schemes

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Amsinwala / HAJJ BOUND PEOPLE
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A Muslim scholar who is the prayer leader of India’s second largest Mosque told Sputnik that as taking grants and subsidies for embarking on the pilgrimage is not mentioned in Islam, therefore, the Muslim community is unlikely to oppose the move.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The government of India has announced the abolition of a Haj subsidy that helped the country's Muslim minority to visit the holy Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia without having to pay the exorbitant airfare as well as providing help towards food and medical care.

    The Indian government has justified its step by claiming that it would focus on the socio-economic uplift of the Muslim minority rather than appeasing the community with the subsidy for pilgrimage.

    READ MORE: Netanyahu Visits India: Muslims Burn Israeli Effigies in Protest (VIDEO)

    "We are in favor of development with dignity. Our government has been working to empower minority through economic, educational, social upliftment with more vigor and honesty. The Haj subsidy will be not available to the Muslim community from 2018," Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, India's Ministry of Minority Affairs told reporters in New Delhi.

    The decision to abolish the Haj subsidy is in consonance with the Apex Court's order in 2012 asking the government to eliminate the Haj subsidy in a phased manner. The scrapping of the subsidy, for now, would mean that this year, pilgrims would have to pay for the flight tickets entirely by themselves while the subsidy on other facilities like accommodation and food will be phased out gradually. The subsidy on flight tickets alone accounted for around $1500 to $2000 per pilgrim. 

    The Indian government spent nearly $65 million on the air travel subsidy in 2016, according to Minority Affairs Minister Naqvi.

     "Haj subsidy funds will be used for educational empowerment of girls and women of the minority community," Naqvi said.

    Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca
    © REUTERS/ Ahmad Masood
    Iran Will Not Take Part in Haj Pilgrimage Amid Tense Relations With Saudi
    Sputnik spoke to Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, the prayer leader of Shahi Masjid Fatehpuri Mosque (Delhi) — India's second largest mosque on this development. Ahmed is of the opinion that scrapping of the subsidy will not have any material bearing on the pilgrimage and that the only concern of the Muslim population is that the Haj Committee that coordinates the annual pilgrimage should not engage in mismanagement or embezzlement of funds deposited by the pilgrims.

    "We do not oppose the abolition of the subsidy. Islam does not endorse the concept of grants of any nature for individuals embarking on Haj. But we have little faith in the government's promise that the money saved will be utilized for girl' education and so on because this government puts up a secular face while working against the interest of Muslims," Ahmed told Sputnik.

    Meanwhile, the Saudi Arabian government has in principle agreed to allow Haj pilgrims to travel from India via sea route which will be cheaper for the pilgrims. Officials of the two countries will soon sit together to finalize the modalities, Minister Naqvi told the media.

    Related:

    Saudi Arabia Looks to Boost Haj Tourism Revenues Amid Falling Oil Prices
    Death Toll in Haj Stampede Near Mecca Rises to 769
    Deadly Haj Stampede Near Mecca Caused by Colliding Crowds of Pilgrims
    Muslims celebrate haj
    Tags:
    pilgrimage, Hajj, subsidies, Muslim, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Narendra Modi, India, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Moscow Metro: Architectural Extravagance Hidden Underground
    Moscow Metro: Architectural Extravagance Hidden Underground
    Imaginary Battle
    Imaginary Battle
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok