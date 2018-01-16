Bangladesh, Myanmar to Reach Deal on Rohingya Repatriation in 2 Years - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Bangladesh and Myanmar finalized on Tuesday an agreement on repatriation of Rohingya refugees within the next two years, local media reported.

The decision was made at the first meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) held on Monday and Tuesday in Myanmar's capital of Naypyitaw, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

The agreement envisages the creation of five transit camps from where the repatriated refugees would be sent to two reception center in Myanmar.

Naypyitaw also reaffirmed its commitment to stop the influx of refugees from Myanmar to Bangladesh.

The conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine state between the Rohingya, the Muslim minority, and the Buddhist majority, dates back to the previous century. Central authorities and the Buddhist population consider Rohingya to be undocumented immigrants from Bangladesh.

The most recent escalation happened in late August after Rohingya insurgents attacked government security posts. The attacks prompted a response by Myanmar’s authorities, resulting in clashes and the death of hundreds of Rohingya and forcing thousands of others to flee to Bangladesh. The situation has been harshly criticized by the global community, which called to put an end to violence.