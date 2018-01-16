Chinese, US Leaders Reportedly Discuss Progress in Settlement of Korean Crisis

The China Central Television (CCTV) reported that the two leaders held a phone conversation, focusing on the Korea-related issues and the developments of the situation in the region.
The broadcaster added that the two sides had agreed to enhance communication and cooperation on the problem.
The tensions around North Korea's nuclear program have remained high over the past year because of Pyongyang's repeated nuclear and ballistic missile tests in violation of UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. As a response measure, the UNSC has introduced multiple sanctions against Pyongyang in order to impede the development of its nuclear program.
