Chinese, US Leaders Reportedly Discuss Progress in Settlement of Korean Crisis

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump on Tuesday exchanged views on the settlement of tensions around the Korean Peninsula and expressed their readiness to strengthen cooperation on the matter, Chinese media reported.

The China Central Television (CCTV) reported that the two leaders held a phone conversation, focusing on the Korea-related issues and the developments of the situation in the region.

The broadcaster added that the two sides had agreed to enhance communication and cooperation on the problem.

Xi and Trump have also discussed trade and economic cooperation between Beijing and Washington, stressing the need to maintain the trends existing in this area, according to the media outlet.

The tensions around North Korea's nuclear program have remained high over the past year because of Pyongyang's repeated nuclear and ballistic missile tests in violation of UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. As a response measure, the UNSC has introduced multiple sanctions against Pyongyang in order to impede the development of its nuclear program.