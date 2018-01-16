Pakistani Suspected of Forging Terrorists' Papers Detained in Thailand - Reports

The agents of police, immigration authorities and armed forces arrested Mohammad Iqbal, 51, on Sunday, the Bangkok Post newspaper reported.
Several Singaporean and Indian passports and the equipment for making forgeries were found in the suspect's apartment.
In Thailand any forged documents can be easily purchased on the streets housands, whereas thousands of passports are reported missing aevery year.
The flourishing forgery market has contributed to the fact that Thailand became an important hub for smugglers and human traffickers.
