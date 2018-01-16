Register
07:55 GMT +316 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People watch a TV news program showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017.

    Japan Reportedly Prepares Compatriots' Evacuation Plan From Korean Peninsula

    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    101

    TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Japanese government has started working out a plan of evacuation of compatriots, as well as of the US citizens from South Korea by sea in case of potential attack conducted by North Korea, local media reported Tuesday.

    The Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reported citing own sources that the plan implied evacuation of people from South Korea to the Japanese island of Tsushima and later to Kyushu.

    The plan could be implemented if the airport of Seoul is blocked or unable to operate after an emergency situation, the newspaper added.

    A view of the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15's test that was successfully launched is seen in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang November 30, 2017
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Japan Reportedly Mulls Over Four Possible Scenarios of War on Korean Peninsula
    According to the media outlet, the Japanese government has also taken into consideration the fact that South Korea prohibits the ships of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) to enter its port, so the Japanese sailors could use the US ships for transportation of people to the MSDF ships before sending them to Tsushima.

    The tensions around North Korea's nuclear program have remained high over the past year due to the country's repeated nuclear and ballistic missile tests, all of which were in violation of UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. As a response measure, the UNSC has introduced multiple sanctions against Pyongyang with the aim of hampering the development of its nuclear program.

    Related:

    Japan Reportedly Mulls Over Four Possible Scenarios of War on Korean Peninsula
    Japan, S Korea, US to Hold Joint War Games to Practice Detecting Missiles
    Japan’s Plan for Handling Refugees in Case of Second Korean War Leaked
    Constitutional Battle: Abe Wants Amendment Allowing Japan to Go to War Again
    US, Japan, S Korea Kick Off Missile Warning War Games - Reports
    Tags:
    transportation, emergency situation, threat, plan, evacuation, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Korean Peninsula, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bitcoin Beats and Ethereum Anthems: Meet the Virtual Currency Girls
    Imaginary Battle
    Imaginary Battle
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok