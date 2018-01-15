Two Missiles Reportedly Hit Diplomatic Quarter of Kabul

The Afghan news agency Ariana News has said citing the interior ministry that a missile hit a road near the Canadian Embassy, causing no casualties.

Social media users are reporting that two missiles were launched in the direction of Kabul's diplomatic quarter. While one allegedly hit the area near the Canadian embassy, another hit the embassy of India in Afghanistan's capital.

— sayed salahuddin (@sayedsalahuddin) 15 января 2018 г.

The Indian embassy has been slightly damaged as a result of a missile strike, according to reports.

#BREAKING: Rocket lands inside Indian Embassy at Kabul #Afghanistan. Minor damage caused to the rear side of the embassy. All embassy staff safe. Security increased around the area. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) 15 января 2018 г.

However, the interior ministry confirmed only one missile strike near the Canadian embassy.

خبرتازه:

وزارت داخله می گوید که حوالی ساعت ۰۸:۱۵ یک موشک در جاده چهاردهم وزیر اکبر خان شهر کابل، در نزدیکی سفارت کانادا اصابت کرده است که تلفات در پی نداشته است. pic.twitter.com/aW6i7Yu4i4 — Ariana News (@ArianaNews_) 15 января 2018 г.

#BREAKING — A rocket lands in 14th Street of Wazir Akbar Khan close to Canadian Embassy in Kabul's PD10. No Casualties reported, a spokesman for Interior Ministry Nusrat Rahimi confirms. — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) 15 января 2018 г.

Initial reports suggested that a blast has occurred in the city.

Huge Bomb sound in Kabul just now. Frightening — Fereshta Kazemi (@FereshtaKazemi) 15 января 2018 г.

This is not the first time Kabul's diplomatic area has been attacked. In October 2017, a blast killed 13 and injured 14 more people.

Afghanistan has suffered for a long time from political, social and security issues because of the activity of various terrorist groups, including the Taliban.