Register
19:13 GMT +315 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Feb. 10, 2006, file photo, Korea flag-bearer's Bora Lee and Jong-In Lee, carrying a unification flag lead their teams into the stadium during the 2006 Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Turin, Italy

    Two Koreas May March Under Unification Flag at Olympics – Seoul

    © AP Photo/ Amy Sancetta, File
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 50

    TOKYO (Sputnik) – The athletes from North Korea and South Korea may march under the so-called Unification Flag during the Opening Ceremony of the upcoming Winter Olympics in the South's Pyeongchang, if Seoul and Pyongyang reach the relevant agreement, Do Jongwhan, South Korea’s minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said on Monday.

    Earlier in the day, South Korea’s Unification Ministry said in a statement that a working-level meeting between Seoul and Pyongyang on the latter's participation in the upcoming Winter would be held on Wednesday.

    "The discussions are still underway. However, in case the agreement is reached on marching together, the Unification Flag will be raised … We have marched together [with North Korea] around nine years ago. Reaching peace on the Korean peninsula through sports is what the Olympics are aimed at," Do said, as quoted by South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

    The Unification Flag is an unofficial flag used to represent athletes from South Korean and North Korea as one team in sporting events. The flag was used for the first time when the two countries competed as a joint team in the 1991 World Table Tennis Championships in Japan and the World Youth Football Championship in Portugal.

    ​Last time, the two countries marched together at the Opening Ceremony in Turin in 2006. However, the athletes representing Seoul and Pyongyang did not participate in this contest as one team.

    READ MORE: North Korea to Send Performing Squad to Pyeongchang Winter Olympics — Seoul

    On Saturday, the meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) devoted to the same issue is scheduled to be held. The possibility of the participation of joint teams formed by athletes from South Korea and North Korea will reportedly be on the meeting's agenda.

    On December 9, Seoul and Pyongyang agreed that North Korean athletes would participate in the upcoming winter Olympics, scheduled for February 9 to 25.

    Related:

    North Korea Reportedly Preparing for Missile Launch Amid US-South Korea Wargames
    North Korean Defectors to South Will Get Radiation Checks
    South Korea on Alert Amid North’s Plans to Fire Long-Range Missile – Government
    Tags:
    2018 Winter Olympics, flag, unification, South Korea, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bitcoin Beats and Ethereum Anthems: Meet the Virtual Currency Girls
    Imaginary Battle
    Imaginary Battle
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok