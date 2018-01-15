Sri Lankan Women’s Booze Ban Back in Force After Less Than Week

Social media users are outraged by the president’s reversal of last week’s decision to relax a discriminatory restriction on selling liquor to female customers.

On January 14, Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena overruled a new reform to lift a decades-old ban on women buying alcohol and working in places that sell or manufacture spirits in Sri Lanka. The ban was reimposed after the Minister of Finance and Mass Media, Mangala Samaraweera, announced a reform on January 10.

"From tomorrow [Monday], the minister's order will be rescinded," Sirisena's office said in a statement.

I expressed my view on the recent revision to the regulations on alcohol control to Prime Minister and Finance Minister, and the positive outcomes of my intervention will soon be seen. — Maithripala Sirisena (@MaithripalaS) 14 января 2018 г.

The decision to abolish the 1979 law prohibiting the sale of any type of spirits to women was made on the basis that it discriminated against women. However, it provoked a backlash in some regions of the mainly Buddhist country, with activists accusing the government of encouraging women's alcohol consumption which disrupts family values and culture.

But many Sri Lankan women then welcomed the change, which would have granted them the same rights as men to buy strong drinks and to work in bars without a state permit.

Sirisena's order to withdraw the motion was largely criticized on social media as "archaic" and "sexist."

If you think alcohol is bad then have the cojones to ban it for everyone. This sexist ruling is archaic #Cheers https://t.co/tktjiJJyxn — Christine Hamilton (@brit_battleaxe) 14 января 2018 г.

In Sri Lanka, liquor distributors are also forbidden to sell booze to police or military personnel in uniform.

President of Lanka @MaithripalaS has withdrawn the govt notifications which would have allowed the women after a period of 10 years to work in bar without permit and to buy alcohol.Is it #gender bias or it violates right to equality?@IndiainSL @flysrilankan — Pradeep Rai (@pradeepraiindia) 14 января 2018 г.

Outraged by decision of the president of Sri Lanka to overrule the removal of the ban on women from buying alcohol https://t.co/m4PdTJXaSm — natalie perera (@natalieperera1) 14 января 2018 г.

According to the finance minister, this restriction only encourages a black market for spirits and deprives the government of revenue.

@MaithripalaS has revoked a new law in #SriLanka which allowed women to buy alcohol. His reasoning? It would destroy Sri Lankan family culture by getting more women addicted to alcohol. Apparently it’s all right for Sri Lankan husbands and fathers to be alcoholics, however. — Ana Hotaling (@AnaHotaling) 14 января 2018 г.