77 Wounded as Floor at Indonesian Stock Exchange Crumbles (SHOCKING VIDEO)

The mezzanine floor at the Indonesian stock exchange facility collapsed when dozens of people were there. The local police say that the incident was not a terror attack.

Indonesia's National police spokesman Setyo Wasisto said that at least 75 people sustained injuries in the incident on Monday, while no deaths were reported. The ho

Posts containing CCTV footage of the moment of the incident are circulating on the web. The video shows that people fall several meters to the ground floor as the structure crumbles under their feet.

Video shows the moment mezzanine level of Indonesia Stock Exchange collapsed under a group of visiting students 🇮🇩 pic.twitter.com/fkjS1jIlXX — Mothership.sg (@MothershipSG) 15 января 2018 г.

The incident has prompted a chaotic evacuation from the building, with people fleeing the lobby through the piles of debris.

Those injured have been carried from the building and given the first aid by medics right on the lawns outside the building.

"I helped evacuate the victims to the park and as far as I know, the worst injuries are fractures," Tito Sulistio, stock exchange's general manager, said as quoted by AFP.

Commenting on the incident, Wasisto said that most of those injured were students from the province of Palembang who visited the stock exchange as part of a tour.

READ MORE: Passengers Escape After Plane Skids Off Runway and Over a Cliff (VIDEO)

The stock exchange continued to operate despite the incident.