Afghanistan Unable to Field Army for 6 Months Without US Assistance - President

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Afghan army will be unable to operate even for six months without US support, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said.

"We will not be able to support our army for six months without US support, and US capabilities … Because we don't have the money," Ghani told CBS News on Sunday, when asked whether the Afghan government would collapse if the US army left the country.

The Afghan president noted that 21 terrorist organizations were operating in his country.

Afghanistan is currently suffering from an unstable political, social and security issues due to the activity of the Taliban terrorist group and the Islamic State terrorist organization, both outlawed in Russia.