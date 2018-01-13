Indian Navy Starts Rescue Operation as Helicopter Crashes Off Coast - Ministry

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - The Indian Navy launched Saturday a large-scale rescue operation following a crash of a helicopter with seven people on board off India's western shore, the Indian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Based on information on a Pawan Hans helicopter missing on 13 Jan 18, Indian Navy has launched large scale rescue operations to search for the missing helicopter. Four Indian Naval Ships (T11, T45, Tarasa and Teg), one Dornier aircraft and one Seaking helicopter have been deployed towards the area," the statement read.

PM @narendramodi expressed deep sorrow to the crash of @ONGC_'s Pawan Hans helicopter in the Arabian Sea of ​​Mumbai and expressed deep condolences towards those who have lost their lives. — Narendra Modi Office (@namo_office) January 13, 2018

According to the information, provided by the Indian Navy, the helicopter crashed soon after the take-off from the Indian city of Juhu on Saturday morning. Communication with the helicopter was lost 30 minutes later, when it was located some 37 nautical miles off Mumbai cost. Apart from two pilots, the helicopter was also carrying five employees of the Indian Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, who were heading to one of oil derricks in the Arabian Sea.

The Indian Navy has already confirmed the information about the deaths of five people, while two others are still missing. The reason behind the crash has not been established yet.