Register
05:18 GMT +313 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Chinese People's Liberation Army-Navy submarine Yuan at the Zhoushan Naval Base in China

    Japan Accuses China of Encroaching on Disputed Islands with Warships, Submarines

    © Photo: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    220

    Japan has publicly complained to China’s Foreign Ministry about the “provocative” movement of People’s Liberation Army-Navy (PLAN) warships and submarines encroaching on an island chain in the East China Sea disputed by the two Asian powers.

    The protest was formally lodged by Vice Foreign Minister Shinsuke Sugiyama, reported the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The incidents in question happened on Wednesday and Thursday when a pair of vessels — a frigate and a submarine — came within miles of the island chain.

    While the identity of the submarine was never confirmed, it is believed to be a PLAN vessel. The submarine entered and exited the disputed area several times, while the frigate- which was identified as Chinese- passed through once.

    A group of disputed islands, Uotsuri island (top), Minamikojima (bottom) and Kitakojima, known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China is seen in the East China Sea (File)
    © REUTERS/ Kyodo
    China Urges Japan to Avoid Incidents Around Disputed Islands Amid Reports of Unidentified Submarine

    Sugiyama expressed "great concern" over the naval action and urged China not to undo efforts to improve relations after years of stressed ties. He particularly took umbrage with the submarine, calling it an "unilateral escalation in new form."

    The Defense Ministry of Japan also expressed their concern, although in more vigorous terms. "Senkaku is Japan's territory and territorial waters internationally and historically and Japan's claim about the contiguous zone is absolutely correct," Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera told reporters on Friday.
    China defended the move on Thursday, calling the islands their sovereign territory and saying the incident was brought on by Japanese naval provocation.

    An aerial file photo taken though a glass window of a Philippine military plane shows the alleged land reclamation by China on Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, west of Palawan, Philippines, May 11, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Ritchie B. Tongo
    China Unveils Titanic Dredger That Can Create New Islands ‘Like Magic’ (PHOTO)

    "The [Diaoyu Islands] are a natural part of Chinese territory," Lu Kang, Beijing's Foreign Ministry spokesman, in a Thursday statement. "China's decision to guard the sovereignty of the [Diaoyu] territory is unshaken."

    The disputed islands in the East China Sea are known by several names. The earliest known source, a 15th century Chinese sea chart, names them the Diaoyu. A 19th century Imperial Japanese naval record is the origin of their Japanese name, the Senkaku.

    Regardless of what name one uses, the disputed islands consist of five islets and three rocks, the largest of which is less than two square miles in area. The uninhabited islands were historically part of China before being annexed by Japan following their victory during the First Sino-Japanese War in 1895. After World War II, the islands were occupied by the United States.

    In this Thursday, July 27, 2017, file photo, a man and a child look at a picture showing the Fiery Cross Reef in the Spratly islands, in the disputed South China Sea, on display at the military museum in Beijing
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    Manila to Formally Protest Beijing's Militarization of Island in South China Sea

    The islands were returned to Japanese control in 1972, but by then a potential treasure trove of oil and natural gas had been identified in the surrounding area. Since then, both China and Taiwan have declared ownership of the islands. China in particular has objected to Japanese activity, including nationalizing several of the islands in 2012 and building a lighthouse on one in 2014.

    The US has supported the Japanese claim in the past. In 2014, President Barack Obama pledged to aid Japan if China used military force to stake their claim to the islands. Similarly, President Donald Trump declared US support for the Japanese claim in February.

    China has continued to sail naval vessels through the disputed waters, with incidents like the one from Wednesday and Thursday occurring 114 times in 2017 according to the Japanese Coast Guard.

    Related:

    New J-16 Fighters Enter China’s Air Fleet
    China Unlikely Seeking More Influence Over North Korea - Chinese Scholars
    Dragon of the Mountains: China to Fully Fund Afghan Military Base
    China Refuses to Attend Meeting on North Korea, Co-Hosted by US, Canada
    India, China Avert Another Doklam-Like Standoff
    Tags:
    provocation, land dispute, People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), Chinese Foreign Ministry, Japanese Foreign Ministry, Lu Kang, Itsunori Onodera, Shinsuke Sugiyama, East China Sea, China, Japan, Senkaku Islands
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 6-12)
    Whips and Chains Indict Me
    Whips and Chains Indict Me
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok