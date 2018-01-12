Restaurant Owner Arrested For Firing Toothpicks at Employee With Toy Crossbow

Since summer 2017, one of the employees has been subject to constant physical assaults, but his patience collapsed two days ago, when the attackers used a toy crossbow small enough to shoot toothpicks at his face. The police have seized the 10-by-12-centimeter crossbow, capable of firing toothpicks at speeds of up to 100 kilometers per hour.

The assailants were identified as 42-year-old Masao Mukai, owner of the restaurant, his 26-year-old wife and the 25-year-old restaurant manager. According to the victim’s report, the first incident occurred in July 2017, when the suspects repeatedly hit him in the face with a piece of lumber. Next time the “gang” poured boiling water onto the employee’s thighs and buttocks. Another case involved tying the man’s hands together and putting a fired tissue in his nose, which caused terrible burns.

Despite the fact that the victim was fired from the restaurant after the toothpick incident, the police are proceeding with the investigation. According to the police report, they have checked Mukai’s phone and discovered graphic images of the victim with toothpicks all over his face. Mukai, for his part, accepted the charges, but justified his actions by claiming that the victim “embezzled money from the restaurant.”