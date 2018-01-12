Register
    In this Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 photo, An Israeli soldier looks at an F-15s of the Knights of the twin tail 133 squadron takes off from Ovda airbase near Eilat, southern Israel,during the 2017 Blue Flag exercise. Israel's military is holding the largest ever air drill of its kind with pilots from eight countries simulating combat scenarios. It said Thursday that Germany, India and France are taking part for the first time in the two week drill codenamed blue flag, held every two years.

    India Seeking to Strengthen Defense Partnership With Israel - Foreign Office

    © AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reaching New Delhi for Sunday on a six-day trip. The visit is being seen as extremely significant as the two countries, are celebrating 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that the country would be exploring new avenues of cooperation with Israel in the defense sector during the upcoming visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Israeli Prime Minister will be meeting his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, on January 15.

    "India has long-lasting and wide-ranging defense cooperation with Israel. This covers defense equipment, defense industry and technology cooperations which are developing very well. So both the countries will actively explore new areas of cooperation," Bala Bhaskar, Joint Secretary, MEA told the media in New Delhi.

    Oil derricks
    © Sputnik/ Ilya Pitalev
    India's Oil Gamble With Israel to Upset Ties With Iran, Arab World - Analysts
    Israel is India's third largest defense partner after Russia and the US.

    Israeli ambassador to India Daniel Carmon has termed it a historic visit, which will strengthen the growing partnership between the two countries.

    "The Prime Minister's visit to India is the grand finale to the celebrations 25 years of growing partnership between India and Israel. The visit will focus on the progress made between India and Israel since Prime Minister Modi's visit to Israel last summer, on shaping the next 25 years of relations between our countries and our peoples," Israeli ambassador Daniel Carmon said. 

    Apart from defense, agriculture and water management are other important areas in which the two countries are seeking to strengthen cooperation, according to the MEA.

    The Israeli Prime Minister is also scheduled to call on Indian President Ramnath Kovind and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi, following which he will visit Agra, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai.

    The Israel Prime Minister, accompanied by a high-level business delegation, will also be meeting the Jewish community and top business leaders in Mumbai.     

