Register
13:54 GMT +312 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this handout picture taken on September 23, 2009, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C14 is launched from The Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Sriharikota

    Indian Space Agency Successfully Launches Country's 100th Satellite

    © AFP 2018/ HO / ISRO
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    150

    The PSLV-C40 is to place 31 satellites, three Indian and 28 foreign including those of the UK, US, France, Canada, Finland and the Republic of Korea. The success of the launch comes as a big relief to the organization as its previous mission in August had failed.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has successfully launched the country's 100th satellite — the advanced remote sensing "Cartosat-2" from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on Friday.

    READ MORE: Aiming High: India Looks at More Satellite Launches With New Facility From 2018

    "During the last PSLV launch we had problems, today what has happened proves that the problem was properly addressed and rectified. Happy to give this new year gift to the country," AS Kiran, ISRO chairman said after the launch. However, he also added that after 100 successes there can still be failures. "We should learn from past mistakes. We have made rigorous changes after the failure."

    The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle — PSLV-C40 is also carrying a nano-satellite and a micro-satellite both termed as "technology demonstrators indicating significant stride towards miniaturization" by ISRO. The foreign payloads include 3 microsatellites and 25 nano-satellites from Canada, Finland, France, Republic of Korea, UK and USA.

    The satellites will be placed into two orbits- thirty of the satellites in an orbit of 550 km, and one 359-km above the Earth.

    Related:

    ISRO Develops Ship-Based Antenna System to Track Satellite Launches
    GSLV Rocket to Launch Nasa-ISRO’s NISAR Satellite
    ISRO to Launch GSLV Mark III, Its Heaviest Rocket Soon
    Tags:
    space agency, nanosatellites, satellite launch, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Baikal in Winter: Pure Beauty of a Frozen Lake
    Whips and Chains Indict Me
    Whips and Chains Indict Me
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok