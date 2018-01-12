South, North Korea May Run in Joint Bobsleigh, Ice Hockey Teams in Olympics

The issue of the joint teams' participation in these contests will be discussed during the meeting of the International Olympic Committee, set to take place in Switzerland's Lausanne on January 20, International Sports Press Association AIPS reported.
The event will be dedicated to various issues of Pyongyang's participation in the upcoming Olympics.
North Korean authorities announced that they were going to send a high-level delegation and representatives of the National Olympic Committee to South Korea for the games
The two countries marched together at the Opening Ceremony last time in Turin in 2006.
