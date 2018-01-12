South, North Korea May Run in Joint Bobsleigh, Ice Hockey Teams in Olympics

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Athletes from North Korea and South Korea may participate in two-man bobsleigh and women’s ice hockey competitions in joint teams at the upcoming Winter Olympics in South Korea's Pyeongchang, media reported on Thursday.

The issue of the joint teams' participation in these contests will be discussed during the meeting of the International Olympic Committee, set to take place in Switzerland's Lausanne on January 20, International Sports Press Association AIPS reported.

The event will be dedicated to various issues of Pyongyang's participation in the upcoming Olympics.

On Tuesday, after negotiations at the ministerial level, Seoul and Pyongyang agreed that North Korean athletes would participate in the upcoming winter Olympics, which will be held on February 9-25.

North Korean authorities announced that they were going to send a high-level delegation and representatives of the National Olympic Committee to South Korea for the games

The two countries marched together at the Opening Ceremony last time in Turin in 2006.