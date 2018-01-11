Register
02:58 GMT +311 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Japan's Yasuhiro Suzuki competes in the men's kayak single race at the 16th Asian Games in Guangdong province, China, in this photo taken by Kyodo on November 25, 2010.

    Japanese Kayaker Spikes Rival's Drink with Steroids, Gets Eight Year Ban

    © Kyodo via Reuters
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    110

    On Tuesday, the Japan Anti-Doping Agency (JADA) announced that Yasuhiro Suzuki, a Japanese kayaker, would be banned from competition for eight years after lacing a rival's drink with anabolic steroids so that he would fail a doping test.

    According to Suzuki, it was his desperation to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics that drove him to commit the crime against rival Seiji Komatsu at the September 2016 national championship.

    "I wanted to be in the kayak four in the Tokyo Olympic Games, but I was ranked fifth with a younger kayaker higher than me," Japanese news outlet Asahi Shimbun reported Suzuki saying. "If this continued, I knew I would fail to qualify for the Olympics so I put in [the banned drug]."

    Though Komatsu was suspended after failing the drug test, his repeated denials of ever taking steroids ultimately prompted officials from the Japan Canoe Federation (JCF) to launch an investigation into the matter, Japanese outlet NHK reported.

    In a photo taken on March 15, 2016 US soldiers of the 13th and 31st Marine Expeditionary Units gather after arriving on shore during a joint military exercise with South Korea entitled 'Ssang Yong', near the southeastern port city of Pohang
    © AFP 2017/ Ed Jones
    US, South Korea Agree to Halt Military Drills During 2018 Olympics - Pentagon

    After investigating the issue, officials found out that Suzuki had spiked Komatsu's water bottle with methandienone, a banned substance. The 32-year-old kayaker later came forward and confessed to his wrongdoing after being racked with guilt.

    "Instead of working hard, I committed misconduct as an athlete and, further, as a member of society," Suzuki said in a statement released by his lawyer.

    But eight years wasn't enough for everyone. A day later, on Wednesday, it was announced that Suzuki will also face a lifetime ban from the JCF.

    Komatsu's suspension was lifted and his records that were stripped were restored.

    "At first I couldn't believe this kind of thing would happen in Japan," Komatsu told Reuters. "Until Mr. Suzuki confessed, I was in a bad mental state. I began to feel hopeless about [competing at] the Tokyo Olympics, that it was impossible."

    The JCF investigation also revealed that Suzuki had on several occasions attempted to sabotage fellow kayakers by stealing their equipment, Reuters reported.

    According to JADA, this is the first case in which an athlete failed a doping test because of "deliberate contamination."

    Related:

    IOC Hails Proposals on N Korea's Participation in Pyeongchang Winter Olympics
    N Korea Offering to Participate in Olympics Shows Effect of Sanctions - Analysts
    Seoul, Pyongyang Agree to Hold Talks to Ease Tensions Ahead of Winter Olympics
    South Korea Will Reportedly Offer Visa Extensions to Winter Olympics Spectators
    N Korea Reportedly Picks Delegation for Talks on Winter Olympics Participation
    Tags:
    doping tests, 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Yasuhiro Suzuki, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    One-Day Trip Suggestions: Top Nine Most Charming Places for a Short Stay
    One-Day Trip Suggestions: Top Nine Most Charming Places for a Short Stay
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok