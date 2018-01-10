Register
17:43 GMT +310 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Bullying

    Former Face of Australia's Akubra Hats Commits Suicide Due to Online Bullying

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    116

    Teenager Amy ‘Dolly’ Everett’s untimely death has sent shockwaves through Australia, with social media users taking to Twitter to express their horror over how online bullying can push a child to end her own life.

    The 14 year-old girl, who was the former face of an iconic Australian hat brand, Akubra, died suddenly on January 3 following severe online bullying. Her devastated parents paid an emotional tribute to their teenage daughter online, calling upon her online bullies to come to the funeral and witness what “devastation” they caused.

    Dolly’s father broke silence in an online post on Facebook, saying that his daughter killed herself in order to “escape the evil in this world.”

    Tick Everett expressed gratitude to supporters and said that while Dolly’s death has devastated his family, he wants to ensure no other “precious lives” are lost, so that his daughter’s life “was not wasted” because of bullies.

    “Firstly if by some chance the people who thought this was a joke and made themselves feel superior by the constant bullying and harassment see this post, please come to our service and witness the complete devastation you have created,” he wrote.

    He also called on the public to put an end to bullying and stop bullies from harming others, especially children.

    Meanwhile, social media users took to Twitter to express shock and sadness over the untimely death of the young girl.

    ​Many were adamant about putting an end to online harassment and bullying.

    ​The Australian hat maker Akubra also paid tribute to Amy Everett. The company released a statement on its Facebook page with a photo of the girl from when she was the face of Akubra.

    “This is not an easy post to write. We were shocked and distressed to hear of the passing of “Dolly” — the young girl many of you will recognize as the face of our past Christmas adverts,” the post said.

    “Dolly could be anyone’s daughter, sister, friend. We need to make sure that anyone in crisis knows there is always someone to talk to. Be a friend, check up on your mates.”

    Related:

    Sheriff Joe for Senate; High Suicide Rates Among Prison Guards
    Teacher Savagely Slays His Own Family, Commits Suicide After Porn Bust
    Fury as YouTuber Logan Paul Posts Video Showing Cadaver in Japan’s Suicide Spot
    Step Aside Dr. Kevorkian: Australian Doctor Creates High-Tech Suicide Machine
    Singapore Dad Jailed 2 Weeks for Slapping Daughter's 'Bully' Back in Court
    Tags:
    public, harassment, suicide, child, Cyber Bullying, Facebook, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    All Grown Up: Japanese 20-Year-Olds Celebrate Coming of Age
    All Grown Up: Japanese 20-Year-Olds Celebrate Coming of Age
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok